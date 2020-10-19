These hunks from Decathlon are here to help you get sporty

Manhunt 2017 finalist Fazrie Pawzni and vice-president of the Horse Archery Association Singapore Sully Ahmadullah are both Decathlon employees.

The Decathlon chain of sporting goods stores has been rising in popularity, having recently opened its fifth and latest outlet at The Centrepoint in Orchard.

But it is not just its products and equipment that are attracting the interest of some shoppers.

Among Decathlon's staff members are hunky home-grown sports leaders proficient in their respective fields.

Manhunt 2017 finalist Fazrie Pawzni is active in track and field, weightlifting and football, and he even played professionally for Siglap Football Club.

Part of the Decathlon family for five years, the 32-year-old started out as a fitness sports leader before moving on to events and outreach leader at Decathlon Singapore Lab, where he is currently based.

Mr Fazrie, who is married with no children, is aware of the times that customers pay him more attention compared with what he is selling.

He recalled an incident where a girl came looking for him just to say hello after she saw him being featured in an in-store video playing on the screen.

He told The New Paper: "Mostly aunties will come and tell me I am handsome, but I don't think too much about it and I try to remain professional at my job.

"I don't think (my looks) have given me any leverage. I just like meeting people and see them enjoying sports."

HORSE ARCHERY

Another Decathlon poster boy is Mr Sully Ahmadullah, who is not just its horse-riding sports leader and e-commerce operation leader of the horse riding department at Decathlon Orchard but also the vice-president of the Horse Archery Association Singapore who has represented Singapore at various international competitions.

He said women have not approached him directly and that he will always just "be himself, confident and honest, doing his job wholeheartedly".

In 2017, the 27-year-old started teaching horse riding at Gallop Stable.

Knowing it is an expensive sport, he offers students free lessons in exchange for taking care of the horses.

But those who are trying to "target" Mr Sully will be disappointed as he is happily married to his wife of seven years.

He told TNP: "I am an introvert, and I don't like to mix with girls.

"My family thought that I was not going to marry until I turned 40 so they arranged a marriage for me. I rejected the first two women, but when it came to my wife, it felt like fate. Her name is Sarah - which was the name of the horse I fell in love with when I started riding. To me, it felt like a sign."

CHILDREN

Mr Sully's passions have also rubbed off on his two children.

His six-year-old daughter started riding ponies when she was four, while his four-year-old son is afraid of horses but loves archery.

Ultimately, both men are dedicated to making sports accessible to all - whether or not their good looks play a part in boosting interest.

Mr Fazrie said: "It was actually pretty encouraging to see people finding different means to stay active during the circuit breaker."

Mr Sully added: "I hope Singaporeans' interest in sports and healthy living isn't just a trend or because they are bored at home, but that it becomes a lifestyle."