Things that might be making your eczema worse without you realising
Eczema is a condition that unfortunately has no cure. Instead, it has to be managed with the right skincare and lifestyle habits.
Here are nine things that could be aggravating your eczema and making it worse without you realising.
SUGAR OVERLOAD
Research has linked a diet high in refined sugars to increased levels of inflammation in the body. And the last thing you need when suffering from eczema is chronic inflammation since that is one of the triggers of a flare-up.
HIGH STRESS
A little stress is great for getting things done but too much can send your body (and mind) into a frenzy.
When you are stressed out, your immune system gets compromised and this can trigger body-wide inflammation that can cause your eczema to flare up.
HOT WATER
Hot water actually strips skin of moisture and natural oils, and this can exacerbate dryness and irritation.
Keep your showers to no longer than 10 minutes and bathe in cool or lukewarm water. Gently pat or dab off excess water when you towel dry and immediately apply a cream or moisturiser to damp skin to lock in hydration.
SCRATCHING
When you have an eczema rash, you may be tempted to keep scratching it. While scratching provides temporary relief, it may break the surface of your skin and cause your eczema patch to spread.
Resist the urge to scratch by covering up and using a cream or an ointment with anti-itch properties.
LAUNDRY DETERGENT
Many commercial detergents contain ingredients that can irritate the skin.
According to the National Eczema Association in the US, look for liquid detergents as these tend to have less residue than powders, and make sure the formula is hypoallergenic, formulated for sensitive skin and free of artificial dyes and fragrances.
FRAGRANCES
Avoid cosmetic products that contain added scents. Artificial fragrances can further irritate eczema-prone skin. It is also a good idea to stay away from perfumes.
HAND SANITISER
Alcohol-based hand sanitisers tend to be harsh and drying. These can dehydrate your skin and wipe out all bacteria - both good and bad - from your hands.
SWEAT
Sweat contains certain compounds that can induce an allergic or inflammatory reaction in skin. Prevent this by making sure you have ready access to shower facilities post-exercise and remember to thoroughly moisturise after bathing.
HORMONES
When your body experiences a rise and fall in hormone levels - during pregnancy or at certain times in your cycle - eczema symptoms such as dryness or itchiness may be aggravated.
This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)
