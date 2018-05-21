Tips that might end your eczema

Wear gloves when doing dishes to prevent drying out your skin.

CUT OUT SUGAR

Diet plays a big part in controlling eczema, and an oft-touted "cure" is to quit sugary foods and drinks, which may cause heightened inflammation.

Eczema sufferers have claimed that cutting out processed items such as cookies and soda quickly calms the itch.

DITCH NIGHTSHADE FOODS

People have said nixing nightshade foods like eggplant, bell peppers, tomatoes, goji berries and potatoes have significantly helped clear up their eczema, possibly due to avoiding certain compounds in the plants.

QUIT OVEREATING

Overeating typically causes eczema sufferers to feel like their body is heating up, which may lead to itching. Not only are you overloading a burdened immune system, you are introducing plenty of foods that may trigger inflammation.

GET SOME SUNSHINE

Ultraviolet (UV) light has been shown to help with eczema, so it is not a bad idea to catch some sun rays.

That said, you need to be careful as you are not immune from other effects of UV exposure including sunburns and cancer.

You can seek out a dermatologist who can administer UV treatment under controlled settings.

KEEP COOL

Wearing breathable cotton clothes is recommended as sweat can irritate sensitive skin. Temperature fluctuations can also cause flare-ups, as can changes in humidity, so keeping your skin comfortable is key.

AVOID OVERWASHING

Exposing yourself to excessive amounts of detergent and even water can dry out the skin, so avoid both if possible, which could mean donning gloves to do the dishes.

TRY APPLE CIDER VINEGAR

Many people have claimed adding diluted apple cider vinegar to affected areas have helped quell the itch. Most recommend a 50-50 ratio of vinegar to water and using a cotton ball to apply the solution, but you can start with a gentler mixture of one part vinegar to four parts water.

UP THE HEALTHY FATS

Fats from oily fish, olives, nuts and avocado help reduce inflammation. They also keep up the lipid balance in your skin, which keeps moisture in to prevent flaking, redness and itchiness.

GO EASY ON SKINCARE

It is tempting to try products that claim to fix eczema. However, exposing skin to several products at once can have an adverse reaction, especially if chemicals clash with each other.

USE GRAPESEED OIL

Those with sensitive skin like moisturising with it because it is natural, fragrance-free and does not cause itchiness.

Also, it feels lighter and less occlusive and sticky than olive oil, and it is packed with antioxidants that help with healing.

Apply it right after showering while skin is still damp to improve absorption.

