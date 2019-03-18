Top tips to stay fresh after a workout without showering

Squeezing in a morning workout before office hours or during your lunch break can make you feel rejuvenated for the rest of the day. But as soon as your sweat session ends, the second heart-pumping portion begins: The mad rush to clean yourself before heading to the office.

If you are time-strapped and cannot be bothered to queue - especially in smaller gyms or boutique studios where showers are few - this is what you can do before and after your workout to stay clean and fresh. And no one will ever know.

Wear moisture-wicking activewear

Save your soft cotton T-shirts for bedtime. Cotton can absorb up to 27 times its weight in water, which is not something you want during a sweaty workout. Opt instead for nylon or polyester clothing with quick-drying properties.

Use dry shampoo

Applying it to your hair roots before exercising will prevent excess moisture from building up. A workout headband also helps wick away sweat and keep hair off your face.

Slip into gym shoes with breathable mesh

Wear well-ventilated workout shoes to keep your feet as sweat-free as possible.

You do not want to reveal a nasty foot stench when changing into your office pumps.

Wash your face as soon as possible

This is one rule you should never break, and it should be done as soon as your workout is over. Use a gentle facial cleanser to wash away sweat, bacteria, oil and pore-clogging dirt that can cause breakouts. Do use a toner and moisturiser afterwards to keep you skin hydrated.

Use wipes everywhere

Cleansing wipes are the ultimate shower shortcut.

A quick wipe down will leave you feeling brand new and they are super convenient to carry around in your gym bag.

Don't miss spots like the armpits, groin, butt and back, or wherever you sweat most to avoid bacteria build-up that could lead to body acne.

Use a fresh wipe for each area.

Change into clean clothes

And by clothes, we mean socks and underwear too.

Staying in sweaty gym clothes means keeping bacteria close to your skin, which can lead to a yeast infection or body acne.

Apply deodorant

Fake the post-shower smell with a deodorant roll-on or spray to combat body odour. Lightly fragranced baby powder is another great option to dry your skin with.

Cool off with the hairdryer

Switch the hairdryer to a cool mode and blast it on your hair to take sweat away. Once it is nice and dry, hit it with another round of dry shampoo.

Alternatively, reach out for baby powder once more and sprinkle it on the roots of your hair to absorb excess moisture and mask odour. Just be careful not to overdo it.

Work that updo

Even after all that dry shampoo, wearing your hair down after a sweaty workout might still feel icky. Keep any loose and greasy strands off your face by styling your hair into a ponytail, bun or even a messy braid. You will still look great and be able to flaunt that post-workout glow.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)