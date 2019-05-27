Ultra-processed foods lead to higher calorie consumption
People who eat a lot of ultra-processed foods - such as frozen entrees, white bread and canned side dishes - tend to consume more calories than those who eat foods that are not processed, a new study suggests.
Government researchers found that people ate about 500 calories more when offered meals that contained ultra-processed items, according to the results in Cell Metabolism.
"It was a surprise to us," said the study's lead author Kevin Hall, a senior investigator at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland.
"Despite our matching meals for salt, sugar and fat - the nutrients people think cause weight gain - we still saw substantial increases in consumption with ultra-processed foods." - REUTERS
