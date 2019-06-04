Ways to keep your skin supple after a swim

Jumping into water refreshes you instantly and cools you down on a hot day.

However, salt water from the sea can dry your skin out as it evaporates more quickly, which results in your body losing water to the surroundings.

Water from the pool is no better, as chlorine dries out your skin as well.

Still, there is no need to stop swimming. It is a great workout.

Here are some ways you can keep your skin feeling soft and supple after swimming.

RINSE OFF BEFORE

Just like applying skincare, your skin absorbs the water and its chemicals.

Salt water and chlorine will dry your skin out once you exit the water. To prevent dryness, rinse your hair and body in tap water before swimming, as the layer of tap water will act as a protective barrier.

LIMIT JACUZZI TIME

Be sure not to soak too long in the jacuzzi. Once your fingers and toes start to get wrinkly, it is a good indication that it is time to leave.

SHIELD FROM THE RAYS

Remember not to forget about sun protection even when you are underwater.

In fact, it is even more important to be protected from the rays in water because UV rays pass through water easily.

Remember to use an ocean-safe sunscreen when swimming in the sea, or opt for physical protection in the form of clothes, accessories, and location.

Products such as sunscreen sticks are easy to use for reapplication, and do not get washed off easily in water.

WASH UP IMMEDIATELY

The last thing you want is for your skin to continue absorbing the chemicals after your swim.

Try to shower as soon as possible, and remember to scrub well. This will not only exfoliate your body, but also make sure that the chemicals are washed off properly.

USE AN OIL-FREE TONER

To restore your skin's natural pH level, use a toner that will regulate your skin's oil production.

This ensures you do not over- or under-produce sebum, thus keeping your skin feeling fresh. Toning also helps to balance your skin and prepares it to better absorb moisturiser.

USE A MOISTURISING OIL

Moisturising is a no-brainer after swimming, but instead of using a thick cream, you might want to step it up a notch with an oil.

Start with a small amount so that it spreads and is absorbed easily. You can then apply a little more to the drier areas such as your elbows and ankles.

FOLLOW UP

Products have to be applied regularly in order to see their effects.

So always remember to incorporate the above steps into your routine, and you will be on your way to maintaining soft, smooth skin.

This article was first published in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)