Ways to make your morning coffee healthier

Many of us cannot start our mornings without a caffeine boost. When consumed in moderation - no more than three cups a day - coffee has its proven benefits.

Research has found it to be good for the heart, liver and memory. However, how you take your coffee matters. Keep your cuppa joe in check to ensure it is not doing you more harm than good.

PAIR IT WITH HEALTHY FATS

Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can cause indigestion, heartburn and even serious damage to your stomach lining in the long run.

Accompany it with a slice of whole grain toast with smashed avocado or peanut butter - the healthy fats from these toppings will help slow the process of caffeine spiking your blood sugar levels.

STICK TO BLACK

Black coffee offers a quicker boost of energy and mental clarity as there is no milk to dull down its caffeine effects.

If you are aiming to lose weight, switching to black coffee without the added sugar and milk will help you cut back on calories.

A cup of black coffee brewed from ground beans contains just two calories, while a latte contains approximately 67 calories.

ADD ALMOND MILK

If you absolutely must have a splash of milk in your coffee, choose almond milk.

This low-calorie alternative to cow's milk may contain lesser protein, but it is naturally rich in vitamin E, which helps improve mental performance and prevent cancer and heart disease.

ADD COCOA OR CINNAMON

A great way to introduce some flavour to your coffee sans the extra sugar (and calories) is to sprinkle unsweetened cocoa powder or cinnamon powder on it instead.

Besides the wave of antioxidants, the latter, a fat-burning spice, will fire up your metabolism and aid your weight-loss goal.

TAKE IT HOT

You may have heard that cold brew coffee is better for your teeth and stomach with its lower acidity levels.

However, new research suggests that is not the case. According to ScienceDaily, a study last year by Thomas Jefferson University found the pH levels of hot brew and cold brew coffee to be similar, ranging from 4.85 to 5.13 on the pH scale - not much of a significant difference.

But what they also discovered was that hot coffee contained a higher level of antioxidants than cold coffee.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)