What to do when your hair starts turning grey

While stress, nutritional and hormonal factors may affect hair colour, the predisposition to go grey is genetic.

Celebrity hair and make-up artist Andrea Claire said: "There's a massive movement for accepting grey hair and if you're not bothered by it, don't get bullied into colouring it."

But if you are bothered by it, here are some things you can do:

CHANGE YOUR PART

Found your first grey where you usually part your hair? Just switch your part around. It'll give you a fresh look.

DIY IT

According to Ms Claire, if you're less than 20 per cent grey, there are three options you can try at home.

She said: "Try temporary hair mascaras that wash out with shampoo or semi-permanent colour that stains the hair and gradually fades out four to six weeks later without demarcation lines, or you can foil those pieces with your own colour formula versus all over colour."

TRY VOLUME

A touch of height at the roots can mask grey hair, and so can curls. Spray a volumiser at the roots, then blow-dry the hair upside down to create volume.

GO TO A PROFESSIONAL

Claire advises: "Really stubborn greys or a lot of grey need colour formulas that include a base shade as well as a desired shade. Without the deposit of a base colour, you can end up with muddy-looking grey or even unintentional pink or violet. Always consult a pro when it comes to colour, especially when you're looking for clean results without mishaps."

This article first appeared on Her World Online (www.HerWorld.com)