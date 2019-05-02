What to eat (and drink) to reduce skin breakouts

Having a breakout is uncomfortable to say the least, but rest assured there are ways to minimise this pesky skin condition from popping out.

It is caused by pores getting clogged by oil, bacteria and dead skin cells, and common ways to prevent breakouts include keeping your face clean, applying acne products and using make-up sparingly.

But the kinds of food you eat also play a huge part in how fast acne heals - or how they might induce a breakout (avoid milk, fast food, whey protein and bread).

Here are five items that reduce a zit invasion.

BRAZIL NUTS

Inflammation of the skin is known to cause and worsen acne, and what counters inflammation are antioxidants. Brazil nuts happen to be loaded with antioxidants as they are rich in the mineral selenium. The recommended daily amount is one to two nuts a day.

CARROTS

We all know carrots are rich in vitamin A, but did you know vitamin A reduces inflammation? Carrots also contain beta-carotene which encourages cell turnover, facilitating the removal of dead skin. This in turn minimises the build-up of bacteria and keeps your skin pimple-free.

GREEN TEA

Green tea contains a powerful antioxidant called epigallocatechin gallate that fights DNA damage from ultraviolet (UV) rays. The catechins in green tea also reduce irritation and redness. Drink more to hydrate yourself because hydration not only improves cell turnover but also prevents puffy skin and swelling, both of which irritate the skin.

TOMATOES

This juicy treat is packed with lycopene, which helps eliminate skin-ageing free radicals caused by UV rays. It is also rich in vitamin C, which helps regenerate other types of antioxidants in your body and plays a vital role in healing wounds.

A daily dose coupled with sunscreen is just what you need.

FATTY FISH

Fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardine contain Omega-3 fatty acids, which are good at reducing inflammation, keeping skin looking youthful and supple and maintaining skin's elasticity.

They are also a good source of high-quality protein, vitamin E and zinc.

