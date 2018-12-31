What the stars say about your health in 2019

ARIES MARCH 21 TO APRIL 19

Aries is one of the luckier signs in 2019. You are likely to be in good health for the most part. However, this doesn't mean you can charge at full speed. Every so often, you need to step back and refuel.

Next year promises to be busy, so ensure you schedule plenty of breaks and vacation days. Any activity that helps you de-stress or take a breather from your work life is encouraged. If you do have to work for long periods of time, be sure to prep your system with nourishing, immunity-boosting meals.

Remember that no amount of medicine is a substitute for proper rest and relaxation.

TAURUS APRIL 20 TO MAY 20

Earth signs continue to prosper in 2019. With good health and positive energy, the Taurus is ready to take on the next year with zeal, and some may even dub you a health nut. Despite your fresh new attitude, you may be tempted by the allure of junk food or a desire to laze about. Learn to hold yourself back from these temptations.

Remember that a little reward is fine every now and then, but you'll need to work extra hard if you want to reward yourself all that often.

GEMINI MAY 21 TO JUNE 21

Geminis find comfort in the people around them. Being able to express yourself creatively with others can vastly improve your mental health.

There may be several periods where your health may take a dive. Take extra precautions, especially when Mercury retrogrades in March, July and November. Aside from these small obstacles, you should be relatively healthy. Your biggest thing to watch out for is stress and exhaustion. Learn to conserve your energy. Remember to pool your resources and don't stretch yourself out too thinly.

Work smarter, not harder. Your emotional and mental health will thank you.

CANCER JUNE 22 TO JULY 22

You may be more sensitive to dust or pollen in the air, and your skin too may be prone to allergies next year. These issues may be irritating, but they are relatively minor. It is important not to let them drag you down.

When you feel negative, it will affect your overall health. Regular doctor check-ups can help alleviate your worries.

LEO JULY 23 TO AUG 22

The lion's health is set to continue steadily on the incline in 2019, and you have your bright and optimistic attitude to thank for it. You may be tempted to test your limits or push your endurance level by taking up new sports or hobbies.

You should be careful to ensure you have enough sleep and energy before pursing these activities though. Stress will be your biggest enemy next year, as it may cause you to stray from your health plan. So ensure you have enough breaks and do not make any hasty decisions when you feel tense. When you are refreshed, you will do better.

VIRGO AUG 23 TO SEPT22

Virgos have always loved being in control of their health. For the most part, your physical health is stable and strong in 2019. However, your greatest enemy may be your own mind. You may over-stress yourself thinking too much about certain things or stress out over non-existent issues.

You need to learn to put down the imaginary burden you create for yourself. While self-awareness is great, don't allow it to take over your life. Watch yourself in social settings this year, as you may try to bury your worries in sweets or alcohol.

LIBRA SEPT 23 TO OCT 22

Normally optimistic and always up for a challenge, you may find that resolve tested next year by conflicts and other obstacles.

Sometimes, it may even be the lack of drama or challenge that frustrates you. If you feel restless, it is important that you find outlets to focus the mind and express your creative spirit.

Eventually, you will find that having these activities in your life will help you vent negative energy that can affect your physical health. Remember that your energy is yours alone and you must be the one to use it and refresh it.

SCORPIO OCT 23 TO NOV 21

Apart from minor illnesses and allergies, you will generally be in great health and have the energy to accomplish what you set out to do. As you may be prone to chest infections or colds, remember to keep warm and boost your immunity with the right foods. Also, take care of your mental well-being to benefit your physical health.

SAGITTARIUS NOV 22 TO DE 21

Next year promises to be busy, so health is not one of the things you may want to focus on. However, it is important for you to watch over your diet and muscular health. Your digestive system will be particularly sensitive and you may be at risk of over-straining yourself due to all the work you have on your plate.

Always remember to warm up before exercise and refrain from indulging in sweets or junk food. Look to substitute treats with healthy fruits or vegetables.

CAPRICORN DEC 22 TO JAN 19

The ever-hardworking Capricorn is stubborn when it comes to giving up work time to relax and just breathe. While your determination and perseverance are stronger than ever, you shouldn't force yourself to constantly work.

Taking appropriate breaks and vacations is vital for your health. Taking a break doesn't mean being unproductive - it means stepping away from work and doing something you enjoy without any deadline or peer pressure. Your health will continue to remain stable as long as you learn to maintain this balance. Setting alarms to remind you of breaks can help.

Make sure you do not overindulge in sweets or junk food during breaks though.

AQUARIUS JAN 20 TO FEB 18

Older injuries or illnesses may come back to haunt you briefly next year. Luckily, the rest of your health is set to be strong and stable. Your strong mental and physical well-being come from all of the healthy habits and practices you have adopted earlier in life, so you should keep up this momentum.

Do not allow yourself to slip back into bad habits. Instead, look to push your limits and reach a new level of good health. Set new goals to replace the ones you have already achieved. Make sure you always have something to work towards.

PISCES FEB 19 TO MARCH 20

Remember to keep to the usual rules of healthy living. Avoid junk food and smoking, and always put on sunscreen when you go out in hot weather. Next year is a good year to reconnect with your spiritual and emotional side.

Take on activities that allow you to go out to nature and let go of your worries for a while. The latter half of the year promises even better health as long as you follow these tips in the first half. Go on and enjoy yourself.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)