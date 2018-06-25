What your urine can tell you about your health

Keep an eye on your pee to get a better idea of your health.

You may not have a habit of looking at your urine, but it's a good practice. The colour, smell and frequency of your pee is a good indication of what's going on in your body and can give you some vital clues about your health. Here are seven ways your pee can be a useful diagnostic tool.

URINE IS CLEAR AND ODOURLESS

Congratulations, this type of pee is optimal and usually means you've been drinking enough water. Stay hydrated to keep this up.

URINE HAS BLOOD IN IT

Women, if your pee is pinkish or reddish even though you don't have your period, it is a cause for concern. Blood in your urine - for both men and women - can be an indication of a serious underlying medical condition like kidney issues or cancer. But in some cases, it could be also be due to something harmless like over-exercising. Either way, it's best to see your doctor as soon as you can.

URINE IS DARK BROWN

If you haven't been visiting the loo that frequently and your pee is very dark-coloured, you might not be drinking enough water. Dehydration is also accompanied by fatigue, dizziness, nausea or headaches. Don't wait until you feel thirsty to guzzle water. Stay hydrated throughout the day.

But, if your pee is dark brown even though you've been drinking water, it could be a sign of liver problems. Urine is the body's way to clear liquid waste and there may be something wrong with the detox process if your pee is constantly dark.

URINATING MORE FREQUENTLY THAN NORMAL

Do you always have an urge to pee? Does it burn whenever you go? Does your pee smell funky? Bad news, these are all signs of a possible urinary tract infection (UTI).

According to experts at the Ministry of Health, roughly 40 per cent of women will develop a UTI at some point in their life.

This is because women have shorter urethras which allow bacteria to enter and infect the area more easily. Thankfully, UTIs can be easily treated with antibiotics.

URINE HAS A STRONG SMELL

What you eat affects the way your pee smells. Certain foods and drinks like asparagus or coffee can give your urine a stronger smell than normal. But if this is not accompanied by any other symptoms, it shouldn't be anything to worry about.

URINE IS BRIGHT YELLOW OR ORANGE

Loading up on vitamin C- or carotenoid-rich foods like oranges, carrots or grapefruits can temporarily turn your pee bright yellow or orange. Certain medication can also produce this effect. An unusual colour like this is normally fine but you can consider seeking medical attention if your pee suddenly takes on a different colour when your diet and lifestyle hasn't changed.

URINE IS FOAMY OR CLOUDY

Are you noticing that your pee looks kind of frothy? The cloudiness and foaminess might mean that you have an infection. It could also be an indication that something isn't working right with your kidneys. In these instances, it's best to check in with your doctor as soon as possible.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)