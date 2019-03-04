Whole grains may help ward off liver cancer

Yet another benefit of eating a diet containing high amounts of whole grains may be a reduced risk of liver cancer, a new US study suggests.

The analysis of data on more than 125,000 men and women followed for an average of 24 years found that those who ate the most whole grains had nearly 40 per cent lower odds of developing liver cancer than who ate the least.

The researchers note in Jama Network Open that whole grains might be protective against liver cancer because they improve a number of risk factors for the disease.