Why you should eat more cauliflower

Amid the captivating colours of other well-celebrated superfoods, this plain vegetable often gets overlooked.

Do you intentionally put aside these white florets because you do not like its taste?

Well, scoop a ladle full of this humble cruciferous vegetable on your plate because cauliflower is the new superfood in town.

HIGH IN NUTRIENTS

Cauliflower is high in vitamin C, which helps your body maintain its immune system. It also provides you with vitamin K that protects your bone health.

Folate, potassium and magnesium are just a few of the other minerals you will be treating your body with when you chow down on it.

Cauliflower also has a lot of fibre, which aids digestion and weight loss. At just 30 calories a cup, all these benefits sound like a win.

GOOD FOR BRAIN

Cauliflower contains an important nutrient called choline. Choline is involved in the functions of your nervous system as it helps in brain development.

Not many other vegetables contain this mighty nutrient as choline is largely present in cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower and broccoli.

EXTREMELY VERSATILE

It can be used to substitute rice, pizza crust and mashed potato, and tastes pretty amazing in soup. Blending a cup of cauliflower florets in a food processor produces a generous amount of grains that resemble the texture of quinoa. Also known as cauliflower rice, blended cauliflower can serve as a low-carb and gluten-free base for your meals.

ADDS DEPTH OF FLAVOUR TO DISHES

It is best to think outside the pan when it comes to this vegetable. If the taste of cauliflower in stir-fries does not appeal to you, discover the amazing flavours cauliflower is capable of producing in curries or roasts.

It is as easy as roasting a well-seasoned head of cauliflower in the oven for a crunchy and fibrous side dish.

Or use it for a dish of curry that is brimming with soft and flavourful florets.

