Women snore too - and just as loudly

It has long been assumed that snoring is a man's problem.

But a new study finds that women snore too and often do not own up to it. And even when they admit to snoring, they insist, incorrectly, that theirs is not as loud as men's.

Researchers studying nearly 2,000 patients found that nearly 40 per cent of women who declared themselves to be non-snorers turned out to have severe or very severe snoring intensity, according to the study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.