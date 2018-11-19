Workout mistakes that may be causing your breakouts

According to a study done in the US, gym equipment is dirtier than a toilet seat.

Working out can give better skin, but these mistakes could be causing your breakouts instead.

USING DIRTY EQUIPMENT

According to a study done in the US, gym equipment is dirtier than a toilet seat.

In fact, bacteria sampled in the study showed that weights have 362 times more bacteria than a toilet seat.

More than half of the bacteria found on a treadmill can cause skin infections and even pneumonia.

The next time you head to the gym, remember to wipe down your equipment before and after using it.

WEARING DIRTY CLOTHES

Do not re-wear those old yoga pants.

Trapped germs on the garment will transfer to your body.

Synthetic fabrics are worse because more harmful bacteria multiply on those fibres. And you don't want to be the one radiating a funky smell.

TOUCHING YOUR FACE

Our hands touch everything, from bus handles and our phone to grimy gym machines that host germs left behind by tons of people.

If you do not want any acne-causing pore-clogging organisms getting onto your face, then hands off, pronto.

WORKING OUT WITH MAKE-UP

The combination of sweat, dirt and make-up particles can clog the pores and result in angry pimples. If you must, keep to a light layer and use non-comedogenic products.

NOT WASHING YOUR FACE

After your workout, cleanse your face as soon as possible so gunk does not sit on your face for too long. If you are worried about over-stripping your skin's moisture, use a gentle cream- or gel-based cleanser and massage the product all over your skin.

This article first appeared in Shape (www.shape.com.sg)