Egg fried rice is a simple, satisfying one-dish meal

If you are busy with all the preparations for the festive season, this oldie but goodie is just the thing to whip up for a simple one-dish homecooked meal.

There are so many permutations of fried rice because of the plethora of ingredients used. In recent times, I have come to appreciate the most basic version - egg fried rice.

It is easy and economical to cook. If you get it right, it is the ultimate comfort food.

For the longest time, I have argued with friends, fellow home cooks and chefs over whether to use overnight rice for fried rice.

The main reason for doing so, say fans of using leftover rice, is that the rice loses moisture when refrigerated overnight, making it suitable to fry and absorb the seasoning added during the frying process.

I maintain it is unnecessary to use leftover rice or to cook rice and keep it overnight for the purpose of frying it the next day.

It is perfectly fine to use freshly cooked rice.

A simple solution is to use less water when cooking the rice.

IDEAL RATIO

This works whether you are using long-grain or short-grain rice.

The ideal ratio for long-grain rice to water should be one rice cup of rice to three-quarter rice cup of water.

This makes for rice that is springy in texture.

If you prefer your rice a little more moist, add a tablespoon of water and a little more salt right after you season it with fish sauce and light soya sauce when frying.

EGG FRIED RICE (MAKES TWO SERVINGS)

INGREDIENTS

1 rice cup of long-grained rice (150g), rinsed

¾ rice cup of water (135ml)

3 eggs (55g each)

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp sesame oil

2 tbsp cooking oil

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tbsp fish sauce

1 tbsp light soya sauce

Dash of ground white pepper

20g spring onion, diagonally sliced

10g fried ikan bilis

METHOD

1. Place the washed rice and 135ml of water into the rice cooker to cook. Once the rice is cooked, set aside.

2. In a bowl, crack the eggs. Add the salt and sesame oil. Beat well and set aside.

3. Heat the cooking oil in a frying pan or wok over high heat.

4. Add the garlic and stir-fry for 30 seconds until fragrant.

5. Add the beaten eggs and stir briefly for 15 seconds. Add the cooked rice. Stir-fry for 45 seconds to mix the egg with the rice.

6. Season with fish sauce and light soya sauce.

7. Add the white pepper and continue stir-frying for three minutes.

8. Turn off the heat and add the spring onion. Toss briefly and transfer onto serving plate.

9. Garnish with the fried ikan bilis before serving.

