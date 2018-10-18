Get buzzed on drunken ribs

For a satisfying weekend dinner with minimal cooking, try these roasted drunken ribs.

I usually go for spare ribs as they are less fatty. But every now and then, I indulge in prime ribs and it is a beautiful feeling to sink your teeth into tender juicy meat.

Piercing them with a skewer helps the marinade penetrate the meat. Use the marinade to baste the ribs. The drippings make a terrific sauce to drizzle on the ribs. Just be sure to skim off the excess oil.

INGREDIENTS

1kg rack of prime ribs

2 tbsp ginger juice

3 garlic cloves, pounded into a paste

2 drops of Chinese rose wine

80ml Shaoxing wine

5 tbsp honey

1½ tbsp light soy sauce

2 tsp dark soy sauce

3 tbsp oyster sauce

⅛ tsp of five spice powder

⅓ tsp ground black pepper

METHOD

1. Place prime rib rack in a deep dish.

2. Use a fine skewer to pierce the ribs all over.

3. Add the ginger juice, garlic, Chinese rose wine, Shaoxing wine, honey, light and dark soy sauce, oyster sauce, five spice powder and black pepper. Massage the marinade into the ribs.

4. Cover with cling wrap and place in the fridge to marinate for at least four hours. Remove from the fridge 30 minutes before roasting.

5. Preheat the oven to 180 deg C for 10 minutes. Lower the heat to 160 deg C and roast for one hour, basting with the marinade every 15 minutes.

6. Lower the heat to 100 deg C and roast for another 10 minutes.

7. Allow the ribs to rest for 15 minutes before serving.

8. Slice into individual ribs and serve.

FOLLOW HED CHEF (@HEDCHEFHEDYKHOO) ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE CULINARY ADVENTURES