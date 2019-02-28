Hed Chef: Load up on your greens with vegetable and krill fritters

How do you convince those who hate vegetables to eat more greens?

These vegetable and krill fritters could well be one way of getting meat lovers to add more fibre to their diet.

After all the porky dishes cooked and consumed over the festive period, I resolved to eat more veggies.

Don't judge me for taking the deep-fried route. If you have assorted vegetables lying around, this is a delicious way of using them up.

I added krill as I chanced upon them at the market. It is not often that I see raw krill sold there, so when I do see them, I usually try to buy them.

Krill is completely optional. You can use ikan bilis if you want a bit of seafood in your fritters.

VEGETABLE AND KRILL FRITTERS

INGREDIENTS

300g plain flour

100g self-raising flour

620ml water

Half a bangkwang (jicama, 200g)

1 carrot (170g), shredded

50g koo chye (garlic chives), sliced 1.5cm wide

6 cloves of garlic (25g), finely chopped

½ red onion (35g), sliced

½ white onion (80g), sliced

1 yellow bell pepper (100g), sliced

70g bean sprouts

2 red finger chillies, deseeded, finely sliced

30g Chinese celery, sliced 1cm wide

1 turmeric leaf (finely sliced)

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp fennel

1½ tbsp ground turmeric

¼ tsp pepper

120g raw udang geragau (krill)

1 flat tbsp salt

1.2 litres of cooking oil

METHOD

1. Put the plain flour and self-raising flour in a bowl, add the water and mix well.

2. Add the jicama, carrot, garlic chives, garlic, red onion, white onion, bell pepper and bean sprouts. Mix well.

3. Add the red finger chillies, Chinese celery, turmeric leaf, cumin, fennel, ground turmeric, pepper and krill. Mix well.

4. Season with salt and mix well.

5. Heat the cooking oil over medium heat in a wok or deep-frying pan. Use a ladle to scoop up the batter and place it in oil.

6. Cook four fritters at a time. Turn them over once the sides start to brown. Fry until the fritters turn golden brown. Turn the heat down to medium-low if the fritters brown too quickly.

7. Once the fritters are cooked, place on a plate lined with kitchen paper to drain the excess oil.

8. Serve immediately.