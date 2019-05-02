Hed Chef: Monkey Head Mushroom

I recently spotted the dried version of the monkey head mushroom at a dried-goods store I frequent. It is so named because it resembles the head of a monkey.

I took today's recipe from one of the shop's employees who enjoys it in a shiitake mushroom stir-fry with marinated pork strips.

INGREDIENTS

140g pork collar, sliced into 2cm strips

3 tbsp cooking oil

3 garlic cloves (16g)

3 shiitake mushrooms (20g), soaked, sliced

2 large monkey head mushroom (40g), soaked for 45 minutes and rinsed

100g bunapi shimeiji mushroom, roots removed

3 green chillies (30g), halved, de-seeded

2 tbsp oyster sauce

Dash of white pepper

1 tbsp cornflour

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine

MARINADE FOR PORK:

1 tbsp light soya sauce

Pinch of sugar, dash of white pepper

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine

2 tsp cornflour

METHOD

1. Use a meat pounder to lightly pound the pork strips to tenderise them.

2. Place in a bowl and add the marinade ingredients. Mix well and leave to marinate, refrigerated, for an hour.

3. In a frying pan, heat the cooking oil and fry the garlic for 30 seconds until fragrant.

4. Add the pork and fry for 45 seconds. Add the shiitake mushroom, monkey head mushroom and bunapi mushroom. Fry for 3 minutes.

5. Add the green chillies and oyster sauce and fry for another 2 minutes.

6. Season with oyster sauce and add the ground white pepper.

7. Mix the cornflour and water and add this to the pan. Add the Shaoxing wine.

8. Fry for one minute, turn off the heat and serve immediately.

