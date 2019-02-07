Hed Chef: Pig out on Auspigcious Yusheng with 5 types of pork items

Thrill your family and friends with this cute yusheng featuring five pork items - complete with pig motif and picket fence fashioned from bak kwa.

I used bak kwa, crispy bak kwa, pork floss, pork crackling and prosciutto ham.

But what is yusheng without fish (yu in Chinese) to represent abundance all year round?

Enter baby abalone (bao yu in Chinese).

You can buy ingredients for yusheng, such as preserved melon strips, preserved ginger and candied orange peel, in ready-to-use sets. Make a grass patch out of shredded green radish and use bak kwa strips to form a picket fence.

AUS'PIG'CIOUS YUSHENG

Ingredients

150g carrot, shredded

40g white radish, shredded

20g preserved melon strips (white)

20g preserved melon strips (brown)

70g sliced prosciutto (rolled up)

100g bak kwa (in 5.5cm x 1cm pieces)

110g green radish, shredded

1 baby tomato, halved

20g preserved melon strips (green)

40g pork crackling

20g preserved ginger (pale yellow)

20g preserved melon strips (light green)

2 segments of pomelo (130g)

1 lime, halved

20g preserved ginger (red)

120g baby abalone

30g crispy bak kwa

30g crushed peanut

40g candied orange peel

25g toasted sesame seed

50g pork floss

150ml yusheng sauce

120ml rice bran oil

Pinch of pepper

Pinch of cinnamon powder

A plate with a diameter of 20cm

Method

1. Roll the shredded carrot into a ball and place it on the plate. Shape the white shredded radish into the pig ears. Use a pair of scissors to trim stray strands.

2. Twirl strands of white preserved melon strips around a pair of chopsticks use them as the whites of the pig's eyes.

3. Do the same with the brown preserved melon strips to form the eyes.

4. Take a strip of white radish and lay it out in the shape of a snout.

5. Slice two 1cm pieces from one piece of rolled-up prosciutto ham. Place these as the nostrils within the snout.

6. Take a strip of bak kwa, bend it slightly and place it on the carrot as the mouth.

7. Arrange the green radish to form a "grass patch" below the pig.

8. Place the tomato halves below the pig.

9. Place the bak kwa strips on top of the green radish to form a picket fence.

10. Arrange the rolled-up prosciutto as "tree trunks" around the pig.

11. Arrange the green preserved melon strips above the rolled up prosciutto ham so they look like trees.

12. Place the pork crackling above the pig.

13. Place the pale yellow preserved ginger next to the ears. Place the light green preserved melon strips around the green preserved melon strips. Place the remaining brown preserved melon strips around the base of each prosciutto tree.

14. Place each segment of the pomelo on either side of the pig. Place the halved limes under the pig's chin.

15. Place the remaining white preserved melon strips and red preserved ginger on the left side of the plate.

16. Arrange the baby abalone in the space beside the prosciutto trees.

17. Place the crispy bak kwa at the base of the bak kwa fence. Spoon the crushed peanuts onto the available space, around the edges of the plate.

18. Spoon the candied orange peel onto the space above the pig head and around the plate's edges. Spoon the sesame seeds around the candied orange peel. Add pork floss over the crispy bak kwa.

19. Serve with yusheng sauce, oil, pepper and cinnamon powder on the side.