Hed Chef recipe: Osmanthus jelly
If you adore Chinese period dramas, you may know that gui hua gao, or osmanthus cake, is a prized dessert of the imperial family. Here is a modern version of gui hua gao using konnyaku jelly. In traditional Chinese medicine, it is believed that osmanthus can help mental alertness, remove bad breath, and be used to relieve cough and phlegm. I added wolfberries to boost eye power and sweetness.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 packet of konnyaku jelly powder (unsweetened) (10g)
- 200g sugar
- 16g dried osmanthus (after picking out bits of branches and leaves)
- 1 litre water
- 40g wolfberries, rinsed and set aside
METHOD
1. Mix the konnyaku powder and sugar. Set aside.
2. Rinse the osmanthus flowers.
3. Heat the water in a pot. Before the water boils, add the osmanthus. Turn heat to medium low and simmer for 3 minutes.
4. Add the konnyaku powder and sugar mixture gradually, stirring continuously.
5. Let it simmer and continue stirring for 5 minutes.
6. Add the wolfberries and cook for another 3 minutes.
7. Pour the mixture into a mould. Allow it to cool. Cover and chill it.
8. Serve chilled.
FOLLOW HEDY KHOO @HEDCHEFHEDYKHOO ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE CULINARY ADVENTURES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now