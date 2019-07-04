Hed Chef recipe: Osmanthus jelly

If you adore Chinese period dramas, you may know that gui hua gao, or osmanthus cake, is a prized dessert of the imperial family. Here is a modern version of gui hua gao using konnyaku jelly. In traditional Chinese medicine, it is believed that osmanthus can help mental alertness, remove bad breath, and be used to relieve cough and phlegm. I added wolfberries to boost eye power and sweetness.

INGREDIENTS

1 packet of konnyaku jelly powder (unsweetened) (10g)

200g sugar

16g dried osmanthus (after picking out bits of branches and leaves)

1 litre water

40g wolfberries, rinsed and set aside

METHOD

1. Mix the konnyaku powder and sugar. Set aside.

2. Rinse the osmanthus flowers.

3. Heat the water in a pot. Before the water boils, add the osmanthus. Turn heat to medium low and simmer for 3 minutes.

4. Add the konnyaku powder and sugar mixture gradually, stirring continuously.

5. Let it simmer and continue stirring for 5 minutes.

6. Add the wolfberries and cook for another 3 minutes.

7. Pour the mixture into a mould. Allow it to cool. Cover and chill it.

8. Serve chilled.

