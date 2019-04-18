Keep it simple with bitter gourd and salted eggs

Take bitter gourd to the next level with the simple addition of salted eggs.

I first fell in love with mini bitter gourd on a trip to Okinawa several years back. It is the star of an Okinawan dish called goya champuru, a stir-fry of bitter gourd and pork.

Recently, a senior acquaintance waxed lyrical about the deliciousness of bitter gourd fried with salted egg.

It is an easy dish to cook. I am not above taking shortcuts such as using cooked salted eggs - I had them in my fridge.

A foodie friend said that all he needs is a bowl of plain rice to go with this dish and it will make him happy.

While we are always thinking of the next meal to indulge in, basic home-cooking can sometimes bring greater satisfaction than a gourmet meal in a swanky restaurant.

This is encouragement for all home cooks to keep cooking and feeding your loved ones.

INGREDIENTS

2 mini bitter gourds (250g)

1 tbsp cooking oil

2 garlic cloves, chopped

2 cooked salted eggs (120g), coarsely mashed

40ml water

2 eggs (120g), beaten

Dash of white pepper

1 pinch of salt

1 pinch of sugar

METHOD

1. Halve each bitter gourd lengthwise and use a spoon to scrape away the seeds. Slice.

2. Heat the cooking oil in a non-stick frying pan over medium heat.

3. Add the garlic and fry for 30 seconds.

4. Add the salted egg and fry for 45 seconds, then add the bitter gourd. Fry for one minute.

5. Add water and continue frying for two minutes.

6. Add the beaten eggs. Stir through.

7. Season with white pepper, salt and sugar.

8. Fry for another 11/2 minutes until the eggs are cooked through.

9. Serve immediately.