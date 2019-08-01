Mix up your veggie options with stir-fried Chinese wild yam

Have you ever found yourself stuck in a rut, cooking and eating the same old vegetables?

Well, here is a recipe for a vegetable dish shared by the owner of my favourite kway chap stall.

It was Makansutra founder K.F. Seetoh who took me to eat the delectable kway chap in Jalan Benaan Kapal.

As it turns out, stall owner Chan Siak Gwek, 67, loves travelling, tasting different foods, then replicating the dishes for her family dinners.

On a trip to China in April, she fell in love with a dish of stir-fried Chinese wild yam (huai shan), celery, wood ear mushroom, lily bulb and wolfberry.

The textures of the few ingredients come together beautifully.

The slippery smooth crunchiness from the Chinese wild yam and wood ear mushroom goes well with the powdery tenderness of the lily bulbs.

In traditional Chinese medicine, it is believed that huai shan is beneficial to the kidneys, spleen and digestive system. It is also said to lower blood sugar. If you are at the wet market, ask for "shan yao", as vegetable sellers may be more familiar with that term.

INGREDIENTS

4g dried wood ear mushrooms

1 tbsp cooking oil

50g snow peas, remove strings from both sides of the pod

105g fresh lily bulbs, separated and rinsed

1 stalk celery (100g), cut into 1cm by 1cm-thick sticks

300g huai shan (Chinese wild yam), cut into 3cm by 4cm by 0.5cm pieces

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1/4 tsp salt

9g wolfberries, rinsed

METHOD