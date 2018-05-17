Organic brown rice with pumpkin

Let us be honest. How many of you truly enjoy brown rice?

Plain brown rice is not quite my thing but with other tasty ingredients, it makes a time-saving and easy to prepare one-dish meal.

I recently discovered a brand of organic brown hom mali rice that is fragrant, tender and chewy. Follow me on Instagram and message me if you want to know the brand.

Today's recipe is a one-dish meal. I use a frying pan to pre-fry the ingredients and the rest is done by the rice cooker.

I do not soak the rice. If you follow a ratio of one rice cup of rice to two rice cups of water, you are on safe ground.

I indulged with a generous square of salted fish from Penang, and matsutake mushrooms lend an incredible aroma to the rice. If you cannot get matsutake, use premium dried shiitake.

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp cooking oil

2 cloves of garlic, chopped

50g matsutake mushrooms, soaked until soft and sliced into 3cm pieces

6 cloves of garlic, skin on, smashed

2 rice cups of brown hom mali rice

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp five spice powder

1/3 tsp salt

1 tsp light soya sauce

4 rice cups of water (1 rice cup is equivalent to 180ml of water)

20g salted fish, 1cm by 1cm squares

280g pumpkin, cut into large cubes of 3cm by 3cm by 3cm

GARNISH

20g fried whitebait

20g fried peanuts

5g fresh coriander

METHOD

1. Heat oil and fry garlic over medium-low heat for 1½ minutes until fragrant.

2. Add matsutake mushrooms and fry for a minute.

3. Add whole garlic cloves and fry for two minutes.

4. Add brown hom mali rice and fry for a minute.

5. Add sesame oil and five spice powder, and fry for a minute.

6. Season with salt and light soya sauce.

7. Add the four rice cups of water.

8. Turn off the heat and transfer rice mixture into rice cooker.

9. Place salted fish into the rice mixture.

10. Cook in rice cooker for 15 minutes, after which you should place pumpkin cubes in a layer.

11. Continue cooking in rice cooker until the rice is cooked through. This should take another 30 to 40 minutes.

13. Once cooked, garnish with whitebait, peanuts and coriander before serving.

