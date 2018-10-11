Slipper lobsters in fermented black bean sauce

Slipper lobsters are great ingredients to work with if you want an indulgent seafood meal at home but don't fancy dealing with the icky process of dispatching live seafood.

There are many ways to cook slipper lobsters, and a straightforward approach is to use fermented black beans as a base ingredient for the gravy.

It is a bonus if you have chicken stock, but don't sweat it if you don't.

The slipper lobsters impart a marvellous sweetness to the gravy, and the fermented black beans add aromatic savouriness.

Add more water and adjust with more seasoning if you want more gravy.

The best part about dining in the comfort of your own home?

You won't be getting judgey looks if you choose to add rice to the serving dish to mop up any remaining gravy once you are done with the slipper lobsters.

INGREDIENTS

3 tbsp cooking oil

30g ginger, sliced

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 tbsp fermented black beans

1 red onion (120g), sectioned

Slipper lobsters, cleaned and halved

2 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tsp dark soya sauce

150ml water

1 tbsp Shaoxing wine

Dash of ground white pepper

1 tsp sesame oil

2 eggs, beaten

2 tbsp cornflour and 2 tbsp water

15g spring onion, cut into 5cm lengths

METHOD

1. In a wok over medium heat, fry the ginger in the cooking oil for 1 minute.

2. Add the garlic and fry for 45 seconds.

3. Add the fermented black beans and fry for 45 seconds.

4. Add the red onion and fry for 45 seconds.

5. Add the slipper lobsters and fry for 2 minutes.

6. Add the oyster sauce, dark soya sauce and water.

7. Add the Shaoxing wine, white pepper and sesame oil.

8. Cover and let the mixture cook on high heat for 4 minutes.

9. Uncover and stir in the beaten eggs.

10. Stir well. Mix the cornflour with 2 tbsp of water and add this to the wok.

11. Once the gravy reaches a simmer and the slipper lobsters' shells are orange in colour, turn off the heat.

12. Add the spring onion and stir briefly.

13. Serve immediately.