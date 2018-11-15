Snow fungus and yacon sweet soup

For those taking part in The New Paper Big Walk this Sunday, here is a simple sweet soup to treat yourself with afterwards.

Cook this snow fungus and yacon soup the day before and keep it in the fridge. It will make a delicious snack when you get home.

I cooked it on the stove. You can also use a slow cooker.

Yacon oxidises easily, so do not peel it until you are ready to use it. Yacon is naturally sweet and imparts an aromatic flavour to the soup. It is a versatile ingredient that can be used in both savoury and sweet dishes.

Watch this space for a yacon stir-fry next week.

INGREDIENTS

(Serves 12)

6 litres of water

60g snow fungus

2 medium-sized yacon (600g)

6 large red dates

250g honey rock sugar

20g wolfberries, rinsed

METHOD

1. Place the snow fungus in a bowl.

2. Bring 1 litre of water to a boil and pour this over the snow fungus and soak the snow fungus for 20 minutes. Discard the soaking water and rinse the snow fungus thoroughly.

3. Use a pair of scissors to remove the hard stem ends.

4. Rinse the snow fungus again and place in a colander or basket to drain excess water. Set aside.

5. Peel the yacon and slice into 4cm-thick chunks. Place in a bowl of water with a pinch of salt to soak and prevent it from oxidising.

6. Pour 5 litres of water into a pot and bring to boil.

7. Place the snow fungus and yacon into the pot. Cover and simmer for an hour.

8. Add the red dates and boil for another hour.

9. Add honey rock sugar and boil for another 10 minutes until dissolved.

10. Add the wolfberries and simmer for another 2 minutes.

11. Serve hot.

