Whip up restaurant-worthy hotpot dips

Dipping sauces are an integral part of the hotpot experience, and here are recipes for three fuss-free, restaurant-worthy dips to make for your next hotpot meal at home.

The spicy savoury dip and spicy seafood dip pack a punch, while the non-spicy sesame dip is an aromatic one for those who cannot take heat. It is also suitable for those eating mala hotpot.

For the spicy savoury dip, I have opted to add sha cha jiang, also known as Chinese barbecue sauce. Look for the Bull Head brand that is made in Taiwan.

I bought the sha cha jiang at Kwong Cheong Thye at Lorong 27 Geylang. It is also available at Yue Hwa at Eu Tong Sen Street.

FOLLOW HEDY KHOO @HEDCHEFHEDYKHOO

ON INSTAGRAM FOR MORE CULINARY ADVENTURES

SPICY SAVOURY DIP INGREDIENTS (SERVES TWO)

2 tbsp sesame paste

2 tbsp sha cha jiang

1 tsp fermented chilli beancurd

1 tsp dried chilli flakes

½ tsp sugar

1/8 tsp salt

3 tbsp light soya sauce

3 red chilli padi, sliced

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tbsp minced garlic (two cloves)

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp crushed peanuts

3g fresh coriander, coarsely chopped

1 stalk of spring onion (3g), sliced

½ tsp toasted sesame seeds

METHOD

1. In a bowl, add the sesame paste, sha cha jiang and fermented chilli beancurd. Lightly mash up the fermented chilli beancurd and mix well.

2. Add the dried chilli flakes, sugar, salt and light soya sauce. Mix well.

3. Add the chilli padi, ginger, garlic and sesame oil. Mix well.

4. Add the crushed peanuts, coriander and spring onion. Mix well.

5. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds.

SESAME DIP INGREDIENTS (SERVES TWO)

3 tbsp sesame paste

2 tbsp water

1 tbsp white rice wine vinegar

3 tbsp light soya sauce

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tbsp minced garlic

1/8 tsp salt

3 tbsp sesame oil

1 stalk of fresh coriander (3g), chopped

1 stalk of spring onion, sliced

½ tsp toasted sesame seeds

METHOD

1. In a bowl, add the sesame paste, water, vinegar, light soya sauce, ginger, garlic and salt. Mix well.

2. Add the sesame oil, coriander and spring onion. Mix well.

3. Garnish with sesame seeds.

SPICY SEAFOOD DIP INGREDIENTS (SERVES TWO)

1 tsp Thai palm sugar

1 tbsp lime juice (four calamansi limes)

3 tbsp Thai fish sauce

3 red chilli padi, sliced

3 green chilli padi, sliced

2 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

3g fresh coriander, coarsely chopped

1 tbsp crushed peanuts

METHOD

1. In a bowl, add the palm sugar and lime juice. Mix well until the palm sugar is dissolved.

2. Add the fish sauce, both the red and green chilli padi, garlic and coriander. Mix well.

3. Garnish with crushed peanuts.