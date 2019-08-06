7 reasons why 313@somerset is ‘Just Too Irresistible’ this August

Nothing fuels Singaporeans more than the combination of two of our favourite national pastimes – shopping and eating. From now till the end of the month, there will be a plethora of tantalising treats at 313@somerset’s annual food festival to satiate your hunger as you amble in and out of the stores housed in the eight-storey mall.

Located at the heart of Orchard Road and conveniently right above Somerset MRT station, you will find it hard to not flock to 313@somerset to enjoy the following exclusive promotions.

1. Always A Fave Choice

Earn as you dine at 313@somerset with FavePay. From now till August 31, earn 15-per-cent cashback* when you pay for your meals with FavePay and redeem it on your next visit to any participating F&B outlets in the mall.



If you are new to FavePay, use promo code ‘FAVE313’ and enjoy $2 off when you spend a minimum of $6 on your first FavePay transaction at any of the participating F&B outlets.

NIPONG NAEPONG - Spicy Keu Risotto

Nipong Naepong, Singapore’s first “ppong” specialty restaurant is one of the participating outlets you will want to check out. Head to #B3-03 and order a plate of Spicy Keu Risotto, cooked with Nipong Naepong's own Keu cream sauce, chilli oil, mussels, prawn, squid and spinach.

Click here for the list of participating outlets.

*Maximum cashback of $10 per FavePay transaction. Cashback earned is valid for 2 months and can only be used for the next FavePay transaction at 313@somerset participating F&B outlets. The management reserves the right to stop the issuance of cashback without prior notice.

2. Deals on Meals

Anytime is a good time to gather your family and friends to bond over a meal. And it does not have to be an expensive treat. Just keep your eyes peeled for the latest exclusive dining deals on 313@somerset’s Facebook page and flash it on your mobile phone at the participating outlets to enjoy the offer.

YAYOI - Miso Katsu Teishoku

If you are celebrating a special occasion with a big group, head to YAYOI, a Japanese Teishoku restaurant at #B3-33, for a mouth-watering plate of its classic Miso Katsu Teishoku. Dine in on non-PH weekdays from 3pm to 5pm to enjoy 30-per-cent off your bill when you flash the Facebook offer.

3. A Gastronomic Quest

The list of food choices at 313@somerset can be overwhelming even for a seasoned foodie. Plan your gastronomic quest with 8days’ 313 Food Guide and you will be getting more bang for your bucks during your time at the mall.

CHICHA SAN CHEN - Bubble Milk Tea

Quench your thirst and refresh your palate after the feasting by making a stop at the newly-opened CHICHA San Chen at #03-41. Its bestselling Bubble Milk Tea is made with in-house formulated cream and topped with chewy, caramel-flavoured tapioca pearls.

4. Foodie Rewards

With all the shopping and dining, you can easily redeem a $10 LendLease voucher when you spend a minimum of $180 on a maximum of three combined same-day receipts. For LendLease Plus members, you will only need to spend a minimum of $150. The promotion is limited to the first 1,000 redemptions and only one redemption per customer daily.

PRIVÉ - Truffled Mushroom Swiss Plant-Based Burger

Gather your family and friends for an alfresco dining over rewarding, hearty meals at Privé. Located at #01-28, the restaurant features healthy and tasty variety of burgers such as the Truffled Mushroom Swiss Plant-Based Burger that is guaranteed to leave you wanting more.

5. Sign Up + Get Rewarded

Start earning rewards as you shop and dine with LendLease Plus. Sign up now via the LendLease Plus mobile app or website with the promo code ‘LLP19’ to earn 5,000 bonus points on the spot.

PAPA AYAM - Ayam Grepek Original

After getting your LendLease Plus account, you can start chalking up points at Papa Ayam which is located at #B3-49. Try its signature Ayam Grepek Original, featuring smashed crispy fried chicken topped with a freshly-made garlic sambal sauce (customise your spiciness level from 1 to 15) and served with rice, cucumbers and keropok.

6. A Well-Served Story

Tempt your Instagram followers with Instagram-worthy photos and videos of your foodie adventures at 313. And what’s better than getting reactions from your followers? A chance to be one of the five lucky winners to walk away with $100 LendLease vouchers each.



Simply follow @313somerset on Instagram; upload your foodie adventures on Instagram story; mention the F&B outlet; tag @313somerset; and hashtag #313foodie. Winners will be notified by September 16.

CAFÉ DE PARIS - Sweet BonBon

Boost your chance of winning when you get the Instagram-worthy Sweet BonBon from Café de Paris at #B1-37. The sweet concoction is a dessert drink combination in a large cup of freshly-cut fruits, cream and slushie. It comes in flavours such as Mango, Strawberry, Blueberry, Grape, Cherry and Raspberry – making it a colourful visual treat for your Instagram followers.

7. So Shiok, Must Share!

Every foodie appreciates a good recommendation. Pick your favourite food at 313, share the recommendations on 313@somerset’s Facebook contest post, and tag a foodie buddy. Your recommendation will get you a chance to be one of the five lucky winners to win $50 LendLease vouchers each.

WHEAT BAUMKUCHEN - DYOB

We recommend checking out Wheat Baumkuchen, located at #B3-46, for reasonably priced, healthy and delicious soba, red rice and Design Your Own Bowls (DYOB) options.

Dine at 313@somerset Food Fest 19 and enjoy gastronomical delights at pocket-friendly prices

Date: Aug 2 to 31

Facebook: 313somerset

Instagram: @313somerset

Terms & Conditions apply. Visit www.313somerset.com.sg for more information and the list of participating F&B outlets.