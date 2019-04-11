Ajitas Vege Chips, Vege Deli Crisps fuse flavour and nutrition

Tuck into the range of Ajitas Vege Chips, including Original, Chicken Style, BBQ and Sweet & Sour flavours; or choose the range of Vege Deli Crisps, including Original, Yellow Sweet Potato, Tumeric & Cheese and Purple Sweet Potato flavours.

Aren't veggie chips a dream come true for the snack lovers among us? Crunchy and savoury, they sound like afusion of nutrition and good flavour.

For many, a bag of chips is the ultimate companion - during a movie, sports game, or while studying.

And you can stock up on them at selected stores at FairPrice, which has imported two ranges of healthier snacks - Ajitas Vege Chips ($3.95) and Vege Deli Crisps ($5.95), which are 100 per cent made in Australia.

Dig into the Original Ajitas Vege Chips (100g), a healthy snack that tastes oh-so-good and with less than 100 calories for every 20g serving.

The vegan-friendly, gluten-free chips cooked in sunflower oil contain just the right amount of subtle flavours to excite taste buds.

They arenut-free, egg-free and dairy-free, and do not contain preservatives, GM (genetically modified) ingredients or artificial colours and flavours. The chips also go well with any dip, or just on their own.

Also under the same range are the Chicken Style Vege Chips, a lip-smacking combination of chicken flavouring and herbs, and a crowd-pleaser that pairs great with sour cream and caramelised onion dip.

The BBQ Vege Chips boasts a delicious and rustic barbecue tang, and are teeming with warm and delightful flavours - matching well with softer dips like a fresh hummus.

The Sweet & Sour Vege Chips deliver that familiar, sweet and tangy Oriental flavour that will keep you going back for more. With just the right balance of sweet and salty, they complement a strong dip, like a spicy salsa.

ORIGINAL DELI

Those with a taste for sweet-savoury snacks will love the Original Vege Deli Crisps, which are exclusive to FairPrice and now available in a packet with 25 per cent more.

Definitely the tastier alternative to ordinary potato chips, these crunchy treats are a little sweet, a little savoury, and a whole lot more satisfying.

With its robust and mature flavour, Deli Crisps more than qualify as an authentic deli snack. Enjoy gourmet snacking that is made from fresh taro and purple and orange sweet potatoes, and is free of both preservatives and gluten.

Suitable for vegans, these crisps do not contain egg or artificial colours and are non-GMO (genetically modified organism).

The Yellow Sweet Potato Deli Crisps are the newest addition to the family. Slightly sweet, slightly savoury and lightly salted, they are a yummy alternative to regular potato chips.

Now made with Vege Crisps' new vegan-friendly cheese flavouring, Tumeric & Cheese Vege Crisps offer up a gourmet taste in gluten-free crisps. Crunchy with a subtle aromatic flavour of turmeric, they are cooked in sunflower oil and contain less than 100 calories for every 20g serving.

Because so many people loved the Purple Sweet Potato crisps in the Original Deli Crisp snack, there is now a pack that contains only these chips - with a generous sprinkling of rosemary, garlic and thyme seasoning.

The unique colour of the purple sweet potato comes from the same pigment that makes cherries and strawberries red - no hidden nasties here.

So level up your chips game with these superior choices from FairPrice today.