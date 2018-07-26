Australia's Own Diamond pro+ gets new packaging and formulation

All parents want the best for their child, but shopping for the perfect milk formula can be daunting.

Enter the newly repackaged offerings from Australia's Own.

This month, get Australia's Own Diamond pro+ Step 2 and Diamond pro+ Step 3 for just $35 and $32.50 respectively at FairPrice supermarkets islandwide.

The new and improved Australian-made formulation contains added benefits of omega 3 and 6, essential fatty oils and a unique combination of both prebiotics and probiotics.

For babies aged six to 12 months, try the Diamond pro+ Step 2, containing Australia's Own Diamond follow-on formula.

Made with high-quality Australian cow's milk, it is scientifically formulated to complement the introduction of baby's first foods and for those moving on from breastfeeding.

Not only does it contain prebiotics and probiotics, it is rich in casein, a protein found in infant formula.

Containing over 25 vitamins and minerals, it guarantees to fulfil all the required vitamins and minerals to support the foundations of normal healthy development for infants and toddlers.

For active toddlers aged one to three years, opt for the Diamond pro+ Step 3, a premium supplementary milk drink complementing their healthy diet.

HEALTHY DEVELOPMENT

On top of containing vitamins B, C, D and E, zinc, calcium, iron and iodine, it also has omega 3 and 6, prebiotic galacto-oligosaccharide and probiotic Bb12 to support the healthy development of toddlers.

What's more, you can treat your little one to a warm cocoa drink using Australia's Own Diamond pro+ Step 3.

Easy to make, nutritious and tasty, this premium toddler milk drink ditches the unnecessary sugars some pre-made chocolate mixes contain and replaces them with the nutrition inherent in Diamond pro+ products.

DIAMOND PRO+ WARM COCOA DRINK

INGREDIENTS

1 serving of Diamond pro+ Step 3, made according to instructions on the can

1 heaped teaspoon of good quality unsweetened cocoa powder, plus extra for sprinkling

1 teaspoon of honey or maple syrup

¼ teaspoon of pure vanilla extract

METHOD

1. Pour milk into a small saucepan and warm over medium heat until just starting to bubble, stirring all the while.

2. Carefully pour it into a blender. Add the remaining ingredients and blend for 30 seconds until frothy, thick and creamy.

3. Pour into a fun mug or sippy cup and sprinkle with extra cocoa and enjoy.