Back-to-school breakfast for kids

With the end of the June holidays coming up, it is time for the kids to think about heading back to school.

To prepare them well and quell any protests they may have, whip up a satisfying meal with FairPrice Housebrand products that will delight their stomachs and give them enough energy to power through the new school term.

A hearty, wholesome breakfast is a must to start the first day - and every day - on the right note.

Wake them up to tasty FairPrice Cereals Mini Pack 8's, which are made in Germany, are trans fat free and contain vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6, B12 and E.

They come in four variants - Shellinos (chocolate shells of wheat), Corn Flakes, Chock 'n' Roll (chocolate rolls of corn) and Snowies (frosted corn flakes) - so even the pickiest eater can find his or her favourite.

They are versatile too, pairing perfectly with yogurt, milk, ice cream and even bread, like FairPrice Wholemeal Bread (420g + 80g).

A product of Singapore, it is halal certified and a Healthier Choice food (higher in wholegrains) and is also high in dietary fibre and iron. Trans fat free and cholesterol free, the bread is also enriched with calcium, Vitamin B1, B2 and B3.

Pop some of the cereal, nutritious peanut butter or protein-rich eggs on toast and you will be good to go until the next meal.

For a hit of protein, do not fear the egg-carton aisle and head straight for Pasar Singapore Farm Fresh Eggs 10s (550g).

Produced in Singapore, these eggs are a Healthier Choice food (lower in cholesterol) containing Vitamin E, making it a healthy option to satisfy children's growing appetites.

Get savoury with FairPrice Reduced Fat Cheese Slices 12s (250g), which come from Australia and are halal certified.

It is also a Healthier Choice food (lower in saturated fat), trans fat free yet high in calcium, helping kids develop stronger bones.

They are also individually wrapped for greater convenience and easy consumption, letting you pop one on a slice of bread for kids on the move.

To accompany your little ones at dawn or bedtime, check out FairPrice Low Fat Milk (1L), made from 100 per cent fresh milk with no preservatives added.

A product of Australia, the creamy and refreshing drink is a Healthier Choice (higher in calcium and lower in saturated fat) and also halal certified.

Full Cream and Skim options are available for those with specific dietary requirements.

Always coming up tops in breakfast foods for its nutritional benefits and versatility is the FairPrice Instant Oatmeal (800g), made of 100 per cent natural wholegrain oats.

A product of Australia, it is naturally cholesterol free, a Healthier Choice (higher in wholegrains), high in dietary fibre and trans fat free.

One serving provides 70 per cent of the recommended daily wholegrain intake, so feed your kids with full confidence, knowing that they are receiving the best that nature can give.

Muffin-Tin Eggs Low-GI recipe

(courtesy of Temasek Polytechnic’s School of Applied Science)

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 18 minutes

Ingredients:

8 slices FairPrice Wholemeal Bread

3 Pasar Singapore Farm Fresh Eggs

80g Pasar Organic Cherry Tomatoes

50g FairPrice Mixed Vegetables, defrosted

45ml FairPrice Low Fat Milk

2 slices FairPrice Reduced Fat Cheese Slices

½ tbsp FairPrice Margarine, melted

¼ tsp FairPrice Black Pepper

Method:

1. Preheat oven to 180 deg C.

2. Break eggs into bowl. Add milk and beat till fluffy.

3. Slice tomatoes into half and cheese into quarters.

4. Flatten bread till very thin using a rolling pin and cut into half. Press two halves of the bread into a non-stick muffin tin (crust side inside tin).

5. Fill each cup with ½ tbsp mixed vegetables, ¼ slice of cheese and beaten eggs. Top with two halves of the tomatoes. Brush the corner of the bread with margarine.

6. Bake at 180 deg C for 18 minutes.

7. Sprinkle with pepper and serve warm.