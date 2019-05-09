Be the host with the most with FairPrice's Hari Raya goodies

After the fasting month of Ramadan comes the Hari Raya celebration, where family and friends gather to share stories, laugh, snack on tidbits and feast on rendang, ketupat and other classic Malay dishes.

For this year's Hari Raya, get ready to impress guests and loved ones with yummy nibbles from FairPrice's exclusive festive range of cookies specially imported for the season.

Indulge in your sweet tooth with the Citrahana Kuih Bahulu (300g, $8.50), a classic sponge cake full of egginess.

It is made using fresh ingredients and baked using the traditional charcoal mould. It is also light and not dry, satisfying hard-to-please dessert lovers.

Adorn your biscuit platter with the new refreshing Citrahana Apple Crunchies Cookies (320g, $7.95).

The soft, bite-sized pastries contain a sweet apple paste filling, melting in your mouth with the first chew due to its rich buttery texture.

It is hard to stop at one, but save space for another new offering - the Citrahana Semperit (220g, $7.95), or Kuih Semperit, similar to the Scottish butter cookies.

They boast a similar heavenly melt-in-the-mouth experience and is a go-to for those craving that classic butter cookie taste.

Add more excitement to your Hari Raya cookie line-up with Style Food Crystal Ball Cookies (180g, $4.95), which are small butter cookies infused with a light orange flavour. With the mild citrusy scent, it will definitely delight the kids.

Don't forget to cater to savoury palates with the Style Food Gift Set premium peanut selection (550g, $12.90), featuring three intense flavours - spicy, curry bean shantong and medan bean - that peanut lovers will drool over.

It is ideal for sharing with your nearest and dearest, and also makes a great gift with its cute packaging.

For a snack that will truly hit all the right spots, squirrel away the super addictive Style Food Curry Tube Cracker (210g, $4.80). One is never enough, and it is bound to be a hit with adults at any gathering.

And if that is not enough, throw in the Gurun Emas Satay Fish Cracker (170g, $7.80), which is big on flavour for a whole party.

It has both sweet and savoury flavour profiles, and the rich satay taste combined with its crunchy texture makes it the snack people are most likely to reach for.

During the current fasting month, be sure to have a dish of dates on hand - the traditional food for breaking fast.

The Gurun Emas Piarum Dates from Iran (150g, $5.65) comprise semi-dry Piarum dates that are sweet, soft and perfect for re-fuelling empty stomachs, as dates are easily digested and are a quick source of energy and nutrients.

They can help the body's blood glucose levels quickly return to normal after a long day of fasting.

As the clock ticks down to Hari Raya, stock up on festive goodies and you will be on your way to hosting the most popular get-together in your neighbourhood.