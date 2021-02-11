Be my last-minute Valentine: Dine-in meals, sweet treats

Poor Valentine's Day.

Once again, it is overshadowed by Chinese New Year. This year, the special occasion falls on the third day of the Year of the Ox.

While the eight-people maximum rule will not affect couples too much, meal choices may be limited on Sunday.

One solution is to hang out at home with Netflix and a bottle of whatever tickles your fancy.

But do not turn up empty-handed.

Here are some quick gifts that will bring a smile and a few dine-in options to spread the love.

GODIVA

A box of chocolates is probably the most traditional Valentine's gift. If you are a traditionalist, Godiva treats should do the trick.

Its Valentine's Day 2021 Collection features a heart-shaped gift box in three sizes, filled with limited-edition flavour combinations of creme brulee milk chocolate, strawberry cream white chocolate and dark chocolate.

These go from $52 for six pieces because courtship does not come cheap.

They are available at all outlets and online via https://godiva.com.sg

PAUL SINGAPORE

A fun twist to a V-Day sweet is a mini macaron.

Paul Singapore has flown a batch in from France, with an almond base confectionery in pastel colours. The flavours are nutty pistachio, zesty lime, creamy coffee, tangy raspberry, classic vanilla and rich French chocolate.

This month, each box of 12 is priced at $19.90, with a sure-win coupon.

GELATISSIMO SINGAPORE

There is something romantic about feeding each other ice cream, and you will be spoilt for choice.

From Gelatissimo comes the Tray of Togetherness ($26 for five flavours), available till Feb 26.

You can fill it with either gelato or sorbet, or pay $42 for both sets.

Order online at https://gelatissimo.oddle.me/en_SG, or head to any of its outlets (Shaw House, Sentosa and Singapore Flyer).

RROOLL

Rrooll sells cinnamon rolls and for the season of love, the roll becomes a heart.

These limited-edition offerings are accompanied with cream cheese frosting and available till Sunday at $3.60 each from #B2-266, Jewel Changi Airport.

BEN & JERRY'S

Ben & Jerry's customisable heart-shaped ice cream cake (from $55) is pretty, and you can fill it up with your favourite flavours.

You will need to give three days' notice, so quickly head to benjerrys.co/2G5o3gb to order and you will be able to pick it up on the actual day.

CREAMERY BOUTIQUE ICE CREAMS

A fun gift is Creamery Boutique's ice cream truffle balls (from $20 for four pieces).

It is a ball of handmade ice cream encased in a coat of chocolate and comes in flavours such as Super Baby Milk, Banoffee and Super Strawberry.

Place your order via www.CreamerySG.com

BOTANICO

If you want a full meal experience but are reluctant to leave home, order in. Botanico's Valentine's Day Delivery Boxes will make life easier.

The set comes with a Meat Platter (comprising five-spice duck breast, slow-cooked Kurobuta pork belly and Wagyu rump cap), plus a miso caramel tart and alcohol.

The Luscious Meadow box ($188) contains a bottle of Bordeaux red or champagne, while the Magical Garden box ($168) is paired with two original house cocktails.

DELIVEROO

Those wanting to keep the Valentine's affair simple can opt for Pizza Hut's Valentine's Day Combo through Deliveroo.

It is at $26.60, and you will need to pre-order it on Saturday for it to be delivered on Sunday.

The set comes with a pair of Deliveroo x Pizza Hut custom-designed face masks, one large classic pizza, a choice of either Turkey Bacon or Prawn Aglio Olio/Curry Zazzle Baked Rice, a choice of appetiser between Sweet N Spicy Drumlets and Honey Roasted Wings, and four pieces of the Chocolate Hazelnut Tart.

You can show some love to the one delivering your meal too. Tip them up to $3 a trip, and up till Sunday, Deliveroo will match this amount.