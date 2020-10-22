Beat the heat with Life’s tasty and refreshing drinks

Feeling lethargic in Singapore's sweltering and humid weather?

Beat the heat and keep your spirits up with refreshing and tasty drinks from Life that will quench your thirst instantly. Whether you are looking for a hit of energy, an invigorating boost or just a moment of chill, they will have you covered every step of the way.

Launched in 2002 with only two variants of distilled water, the beverage brand expanded its range to include Japanese tea and Asian drinks in 2018 and 2019.

Teas made in Japan

Savour Japanese flavours without getting on a plane with Life's ready-to-drink Japanese tea (500ml/1 litre) series, comprising guilt-free beverages authentically sourced, packed and produced in Japan.

And the newly-launched Japanese Green Tea 500ml and Jasmine Green Tea 500ml are ideal for those who are always on the go.

Take the opportunity to enjoy a cup of authentic premium Japanese Green Tea No Sugar 500ml/1 litre in the comfort of your home. There is no added sugar and it is brewed with tea leaves from Kagoshima prefecture.

For those who prefer beverages lower in sugar, opt for the Jasmine Green Tea Less Sugar 500ml/1 litre, a Healthier Choice offering best served chilled.

Lastly, there is no better way to unwind than to sip on a refreshing brew of Lemon Tea Reduced Sugar 1 litre, made with tea leaves from Sri Lanka and boasting zesty citrus goodness.

Traditional brews from Taiwan

Life Asian Drinks (480ml) are available in five tasty flavours that are traditionally brewed with no preservatives and artificial colourings, and are packed and produced in Taiwan and halal-certified.

With a unique combination of goji berries and chrysanthemum, Chrysanthemum Tea with Wolfberries is brewed with a traditional recipe using whole chrysanthemum flowers to bring out the floral taste.

Be blown away by the Red Sugar Cane & Water Chestnut Drink, an all-time favourite thirst-quencher which is not made from concentrate and is best served chilled.

Red dates are known to help balance one's inner body energy (qi) and improve immunity. If you are feeling under the weather, try the Red Date Tea, which uses 100 per cent natural ingredients with no artificial colouring or concentrate.

Herbal Tea is a lower-in-sugar option that is brewed with 100 per cent natural ingredients and is a healthier choice option for those who enjoy their drinks less sweet.

And for a sweet and zesty flavour, try the Rock Sugar Starfruit Juice Drink. Specially blended to perfection, it is filled with vitamin C and will help you feel better amid Singapore's humidity.

Water series

Stay hydrated with Life Alkaline Water (510ml), Life Pure Distilled Drinking Water (500ml/1.5 litre) and the new Canadian Glacial Water (500ml/1 litre).

Life's Canadian Glacial Water is sourced from ancient glaciers at Coast Mountains in British Columbia, Canada.

The small-molecule water is highly absorbable and moderately mineralised, ultra-low in sodium, with zero turbidity, free from chlorine, fluoride, lead, arsenic, copper and nitrogen-nitrite, and is suitable for people of all ages.

Proudly made in Singapore, Life Alkaline Water is purified with Nano Artesian technology which mimics the pressure of a natural underground aquifer, with a pH level of 8.5, which helps to balance out the acidity in your body.

Drinking water comes about via filtration and distilled water is made by boiling water and collecting the steam as it condenses.

Distillation is the most effective method in removing heavy metals, nitrates and minerals, as the boiling process kills the majority of microorganisms like bacteria and viruses.

Life Pure Distilled Drinking Water is specially prepared by an advanced purification method and is free from impurities.

The 500ml bottle can be used at your convenience anytime and anywhere, while the 1.5 litre bottle comes in handy for hydrating your body on a hot day and after exercising.

Kopitiam @ Tampines Mall levels up with new look, Michelin Bib Gourmand winners

Kopitiam@Tampines Mall is back with a brand new look, introducing 20 different cuisines in a comfortable and modernised setting to enhance the dining experience for patrons.

Among the various snacks and food stalls are a number of Michelin Bib Gourmand winners such as Shi Hui Yuan and HJH Maimunah Mini, where quality food meets affordability.

Located at Level 4 of Tampines Mall, Kopitiam@Tampines Mall has a capacity of 500 seats and operates from 7am to 10pm daily.

Established in 1992, HJH Maimunah Restaurant and Catering is a familiar name when it comes to traditional, kampung-style cuisine.

It is also an ambassador for Singapore Tourism Board's Passion Made Possible - Foodie Category and was also awarded the Michelin Bib Gourmand honour in 2016 and 2019.

The brand's vision was to enable all foodies to be able to easily have access to fresh and good Indonesian and Malay cuisine right at their doorstep.

As such, HJH Maimunah Mini was created to cater to customers from all walks of life in meeting their daily meals.

Located at Level 4 of Tampines Mall, the foodcourt has a capacity of 500 seats and operates from 7am to 10pm daily. PHOTO: WALLFLOWER

Dishes you must try include asam pedas fish, beef rendang and ayam lemak chilli padi, as well as its seasonal signature lemak siput sedut.

From a hawker stall in 1969 to being a consecutive Michelin Bib Gourmand winner from 2016 to 2019, Shi Hui Yuan is famed for its collagen-rich gravy and nutrient-loaded herbal braising sauce that has been cooked uninterrupted for the last 30 years.

Back in the 1960s, hor fun was an expensive dish served only in restaurants.

Located at Level 4 of Tampines Mall, the foodcourt has a capacity of 500 seats and operates from 7am to 10pm daily. PHOTO: WALLFLOWER

So Shi Hui Yuan's founders, Mr Fong Pak Thim and his wife, wanted to create their version of Singapore hor fun that is both nutritious and affordable.

In 2019, the brand opened a flagship stall at Lau Pa Sat to bring the uniquely Singapore hor fun to locals and tourists alike.

Other stalls to check out at Kopitiam@Tampines Mall include Qiu Lian Ban Mian, Pin Wei Mixed Rice, Sarawak Kolo Mee by Jin's Noodle, Li Xin Teochew Fishball Noodles, Tai Ho Soon Xing Hua Hometown Cuisine, Beauty Nutritious Soup, Hong Kong Street Old Chun Kee, Riverside Indonesia BBQ, Devil's Chilli Mala Hot Pot, Fitra Chicken Rice and Koo Kee Yong Tow Foo Mee. - CLARISS CHIA