Beyond Sausage Hot Dog voted top vegan dish in Singapore

The Beyond Sausage Hot Dog at Oasis at Grand Hyatt Singapore has been named the top vegan dish in Singapore.

This is according to the inaugural 2020 Singapore Top 50 Vegan Dish Awards announced by abillionveg, a Singapore-founded social impact platform powering the plant-based movement.

Paying tribute to the best vegan dining options in Singapore, this list is a result of reviewing nearly 10,000 vegan dishes in Singapore by abillionveg members, covering a smorgasbord of restaurants, cuisines and food types.

The top 10 from the Singapore Top 50 Vegan Dish Awards list are:

1. Beyond Sausage Hot Dog (Oasis, Grand Hyatt Singapore)

2. Teriyaki ‘Meat’ Balls (Afterglow By Anglow, Keong Saik Road)

3. Hainanese Chicken Rice (Prive Tiong Bahru)

4. Fluffy Vaffles with Vegan Ice Cream (Well Dressed Salad Bar & Cafe, South Bridge Road)

5. Lion’s Mane Truffle Burger (nomVnom Bistro, Clarke Quay)

6. Soya Ice Cream (Ikea Bistro)

7. Pan-Fried Impossible Gyoza (Empress, Asian Civilisations Museum)

8. Vegan Protein Bowl (Avorush, Asia Square)

9. Chili Krab Burger (VeganBurg, Jalan Eunos)

10. Veganlicious (Shake Farm, Telok Ayer Street)

Mr Vikas Garg, founder and CEO of abillionveg, said: “With plans to announce similar Top 50 Vegan Dish Awards in other cities, we hope to inspire more people and businesses around the world to commit to sustainability.”

For more on the Singapore Top 50 Vegan Dish Awards, go to https://www.abillionveg.com/articles/singapore-top-50-vegan-dish-awards.