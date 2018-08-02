Big Prawn Noodles at Loyang is a 'die die must try'

Chef-turned-hawker Dixon Fong once said there aren't good prawn mee hawkers showing up of late - and I agreed.

So he took all of two days to figure out a recipe, after which he set up shop - Big Prawn Noodles - in Loyang, and now, our observation no longer applies.

Dixon knows his stuff and you can taste all the respect and diligence in his prawn noodles.

This Fujian-style version has evolved over the decades here. No longer do many use the teeny-weeny halved prawns in a broth that doesn't seem to use enough prawn heads as a base in the stock.

These days, the common method is to roast the prawn heads and shells, simmer them in light bone stock, then blend these moist and roasted heads and reintroduce them to the stock, with more bones (chicken or pork), garlic, some rock sugar, shallots and even hae bi (dried shrimps).

You taste the intense umami that is punctured by the roasty flavour of prawn heads, sweetened by some shallots and bone stock.

That's what I felt upon my first sip of Dixon's soup - the all-important factor in this dish.

As if that's not enough, every other day, he fries up a huge pot of his fried shallots, done just past brown for more caramelisation, and spoons it over the noodles. And did I mention the sinful bits of crispy lard laid on?

The "big prawns" as advertised are just medium-sized in my book, but they are more than decent. Then again, those are secondary factors in a prawn noodle soup.

Dixon's soup comes orangey from the roasted roe in the prawn heads.

I gush, but it's been a long time since I came across a Hae Mee Tng (prawn noodle soup) that instantly eggs me to rate this a "die die must try", the highest accolade Makansutra accords top-of-their-game hawkers.

Tall, bold, bald, confident and Damian D'Silva-esque, Dixon has never sold prawn mee soup before and his one-year-old stall sees a daily line of regulars in this industrial area.

A standard hearty bowl ($5) comes with at least three halved medium-sized prawns.

And if you order his dry version ($5), you will know the hae bi-laced sambal is on point - boldly savoury and gently spicy.

I asked to add a dollar more of the soft boil pork rinds and pork ribs, and it was worth all the extra calories.

The ribs came soft and, most importantly, moist inside, as Dixon times the pot-to-bowl cooking operation cleverly so that it does not sit in a pot long enough to dry up.

Oh, and if you go before 10am, Dixon even offers a discount.

It is a rather unforgivingly long drive, but I will be back for this regularly. After all, travelling around for good food is one of the greatest pleasures this city state of ours has to offer.

Just take your fingers off the phone, go, see, do and eat.

Have a great National Day week of happy roaming and eating ahead.

Big Prawn Noodles

Loyang Way Food Village,

64 Loyang Way

Mon to Fri 6am to 3pm; Sat 6am to 2pm

Closed on Sundays and public holidays