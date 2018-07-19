CLASSIC MR SOFTEE

It is back to your childhood days with 7-Eleven's classic Mr Softee Chendol ($1.50). This was launched in the early 1980s but was discontinued in 2000. It returns now for a limited period, made with the same recipe. Iit is available at 10 locations, including Balmoral Plaza and Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, but will be available at 37 outlets in September.

BIRTHDAY FLOSSS

It has been 18 years since the launch of the classic Breadtalk Pork Flosss bun. To celebrate its birthday, the chain has released the Golden Lava Flosss ($2) with salted egg yolk and cereal pork floss. And till Sunday, you can buy six Flosss buns for $8, except at CityLink Mall, Ion Orchard Link, Raffles City, Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore Cruise Centre and VivoCity.

TOP 10

Italian restaurant Basilico (Regent Singapore, Tel: 6725-3232) is offering the Best of 10 Years dinner promotion till July 31. You can get a three-course semi-buffet dinner ($92) with a choice from the 10 best dishes of Basilico since its opening in 2008.

TRAPIZZA REOPENS

After a six-month makeover, Trapizza (Shangri-La's Rasa Sentosa Resort & Spa, Singapore, Tel: 6376-2662) has reopened with a new menu of wood-fired thin crust pizzas, authentic pastas and desserts, and a new grab-and-go concept for takeaways.