OYSTERS AT JUSTIN

For tomorrow, JustIN (L1-83, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, Tel:6688-7722) presents the three-course Cadoret Oyster Evening ($268 a diner) with free-flow JQ Grand Champagne or Sauvignon Blanc. And from Saturday, there are daily oyster promotions from $60.

CLASSIC CANTONESE

The Nostalgic Recommendations menu at Yan (#05-02 National Gallery Singapore, Tel: 6384-5585) takes you back to the opulent dining halls of Hong Kong during the 1970s and 80s with dishes popular during that era, such as Braised Crab with Black, White Pepper and Glass Noodle in Claypot and Steamed Kampong Chicken with Chinese Ham in Lotus Leaf. The promotion ends on Nov 30.

HALAL CERTIFIED

Muslim diners have one more option now that Two Hana (#01-21, Century Square, Tel: 6260-4321) has received its Halal certification. The cafe is part of the Seoul Garden Group and serves Western and Korean food. Must-try dishes there include Kimchi Mac and Cheese, Korean Seafood Ciopinno and Chicken Bulgogi Bap.

COLLABORATION

From Nov 6 to 10, Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant (Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel, Tel: 6839-5623) is working with two Michelin-starred Sun Tung Lok in Hong Kong on a series of set menus. Options available include a six-course Deluxe Lunch Set Menu ($128) and a six-course Deluxe Dinner Set Menu ($198).