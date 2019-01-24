TRADITIONAL PEN CAI

When shortlisting the pen cai to buy this year, include the Longevity Poon Choi (from $408) from Wah Lok Cantonese Restaurant (Carlton Hotel Singapore, tel: 6349-1292).

The three-layer pot is filled with ingredients such as whole abalone and sea cucumber. It is as traditional as it gets, and that is part of its appeal.

Call the restaurant to order or do it online via www.signatures.carltonhotel.sg

PERANAKAN CNY

From Feb 4, Folklore (Destination Singapore Beach Road, Tel: 9021-9700) offers a menu of traditional Peranakan dishes for Chinese New Year. One highlight is the aromatic and intense Peranakan Mee Siam ($16). The broth is refreshingly tangy, sweet and spicy. You can order it as a takeaway item too at $18.

LUXE YUSHENG

Order the Fresh Australian Lobster and Abalone Yu Sheng ($888) at Jiang-Nan Chun (Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Tel: 6831-7220) for that perfect centrepiece. If that is too extravagant, there are other yusheng too, starting from $98.

ELEGANT CELEBRATION

A Chinese New Year meal at Summer Pavilion (The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, Tel: 6434-5286) is as elegant as expected. The menus come in six or eight courses, for lunch and dinner, starting from $108 a person. One highlight is the Iberico pork dumplings with cabbage in superior stock, befitting the upcoming Year of the Pig.