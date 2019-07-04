COLD DISH

There are new items at Unagiya Ichinoji (at Riverside Village Residences and Suntec City), but the one to try is the Ichinoji Cold Somen ($29.80). Besides charcoal-grilled unagi, you’ll also get smoked duck and Hokkaido snow crab claw, with somen doused in chilled dashi. And till Aug 31, you get 10 per cent off all unagi items.

PRETTY TREATS

In the 60s, a treat from the Magnolia Snack Bar at the old Capitol Building was the highlight of the week, and 50 years later, it returns as MiniBAR, located at Centrepoint (#01-105). The ice cream creations are made for social media, so you'll find pretty items such as Teh Tarik Dinosaur ($3.90) and Taro Milk Shake ($3.90) which you can pose against eye-catching backdrops.

FREE FLOW DURIANS

The Line (Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, Tel: 6213-4398) celebrates National Day with a spread of old-time food and beverage, childhood snacks and free flow of durians. The Flavours of Singapore buffet (from $118) is available from July 18 to Aug 10 (Thursday to Saturday only).

NEW AT BREADTALK

Breadtalk turns 19 with a limited edition flavour called Hae-ppy Flosss($2), which has hae bee hiam and the brand’s pork floss. This is available till Sep 1 at all outlets