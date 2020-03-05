GOURMET CHICKEN RICE

Brother Cheng's Chicken Rice (Picnic Food Park, Wisma Atria, Tel: 6734-8352) is the latest gourmet chicken rice stall in town. It consists of corn-fed Wenchang chicken from Hainan, China, Thai jasmine rice, Bentong ginger and a thick homemade chilli sauce.

The birds are cooked in Hainanese (poached in boiling water) and Cantonese (dipped in cold water when cooked) styles. Prices start from $14.90 for a one-person set.

CUSTOMISABLE DAIFUKU

Also new at Picnic Food Park is Daifuku by Seizan, offering customisable daifuku ($6 each), a first in Singapore. Daifuku is a Japanese sweet comprising soft mochi with a sweet filling. You can buy pre-made ones or have it customised.

REFRESHED TEA

Pan Pacific Singapore's Weekday English Afternoon Tea is served at the Atrium and Pacific Marketplace (Tel: 6826-8240). Besides the usual items, guests get two drinks on the menu, including cold brew infusions or a freshly brewed cup of TWG tea or Lavazza coffee at $48 a person or $88 for two.

MEAT-FREE BREAKFAST

Maki-San and Quorn have collaborated to offer the All-Day Mega Breakfast (from $7.90). This meat-free meal consists of ingredients such as Quorn sausage patty, tamagoyaki, roasted baby potato and egg mayo. It is available till March 17 at all Maki-San outlets and via Deliveroo, GrabFood and Foodpanda.