OISHI!

Peach Garden Chinese Restaurant's Oishi Flavours of Japan promotion showcases Cantonese food with a Japanese twist. The highlight is a six-course menu ($68 a person) with luxurious dishes such as chilled sea urchin tofu and poached surimi-men with Japanese oyster. Go to www.peachgarden.com.sg/enquiries for reservations. The promotion ends on April 30.

SINGLE SERVE

From now till April 30, get single portions of buffet-line favourites from Parkroyal on Kitchener Road's Spice Brasserie. Dishes such as black char siew rice and seafood broken rice porridge are available from $4.80 a serving.

And till March 31, get your first can of Tiger Beer at $1 when you dine there. Terms and conditions apply.

PORRIDGE BUFFET

Warm your stomach with porridge at Oscar's (Conrad Centennial Singapore, Tel: 6432-7481) till April 30. You'll get four types of porridge daily, including the addictive laksa congee. Add on with items such as steamed fish and braised beancurd, and order from the Foo Yong egg station. The promotion is available from Sunday to Thursday at $35 a person.

DURIAN FIESTA

From Saturday, Goodwood Park Hotel's Durian Fiesta 2020 will excite fans with seven new pastries. One highlight is the D24 Party Squares ($80), a showcase of four popular flavours - D24 Cream Cheese, D24 Pandan Coconut, D24 Coffee and D24 Chocolate Marquise. Visit The Deli (9am to 9pm) or call 6730-1786 to place your order.