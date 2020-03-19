FREE STEAK

From 6pm next Tuesday, The Feather Blade (90 Club Street, Tel: 8921-9097) will celebrate its first birthday by giving a free steak for every The Feather Blade steak ($21) you order. This is while stocks last and for one night only, so go early.

NEW COOKBOOK

Fans of Peranakan cooking should check out chef Philip Chia's latest book The Peranakan Kitchen. This is a spin-off from the earlier Peranakan Heritage Cooking and updates classic recipes for a new audience. It retails at $32 and is available at bookstores or via www.goguru.com.sg

KETO TREATS

Seriously Keto (32 Seah Street, Tel: 9838-4047) has six new items if you're looking for a low-carb, gluten-free and zero-sugar treat. Highlights include chocolate chip cookies ($7.20), chocolate brownie cake ($9.60 a slice), madeleines ($8.80) and black sesame loaf ($10.90).

CITRUS CAKE

Ah Mah Homemade Cake's latest flavour is citrus cotton cheesecake ($11), made with orange juice, zest and lemon juice.

You can have it either warm or chilled, and it goes best with a honey lemon drink or antioxidant tea.