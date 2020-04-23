Bites
STAY IN FOR RAMADAN
The circuit breaker will change your usual Ramadan routine, but you can still break fast with your live-in family by having food delivered to you. Till June 23, Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 9115-9926) offers set meals from $38 for two. Get a free tahu telur if you pre-order for takeaway, and half price off the next purchase. It's free delivery if you order above $50.
Visit furama.com/riverfront/promotions/culinary-holiday-riverfront for the menu.
TIFFIN ROOM DELIVERS
Tiffin Room (Raffles Hotel) has launched its Grab And Go menus, offering options for vegetarians too. Must-haves include the Macher Jhol (barramundi with spices, $40) and Lucknowi Murgh Biryani ($28). Delivery is free for orders above $200. Visit www.rafflesgrabandgo.com to order.
IZY TREATS
Izy Fook has launched its delivery menu of signature items such as Izy mee pok ($17) and new items like wagyu fried rice ($16) with a 25 per cent discount on takeaway orders. Delivery is $5. To order, visit izyfook.oddle.me/en_SG
SUBSTITUTE BBT
Suffering from bubble tea withdrawal? Get keto-friendly versions from Seriously Keto. The Thai Milk Tea Jelly ($6.50) and Iced Coffee Coconut Jelly ($6.60) may be the closest you'll get to BBT - guilt-free with zero sugar too. Order via delivery.seriouslyketo.co/tea to get 50 per cent off delivery till the end of next month, or spend $100 for free delivery.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now