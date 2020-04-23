Izy Fook has launched its delivery menu of signature items such as Izy mee pok and new items like wagyu fried rice.

STAY IN FOR RAMADAN

The circuit breaker will change your usual Ramadan routine, but you can still break fast with your live-in family by having food delivered to you. Till June 23, Kintamani Indonesian Restaurant (Furama RiverFront, Tel: 9115-9926) offers set meals from $38 for two. Get a free tahu telur if you pre-order for takeaway, and half price off the next purchase. It's free delivery if you order above $50.

Visit furama.com/riverfront/promotions/culinary-holiday-riverfront for the menu.

TIFFIN ROOM DELIVERS

Tiffin Room (Raffles Hotel) has launched its Grab And Go menus, offering options for vegetarians too. Must-haves include the Macher Jhol (barramundi with spices, $40) and Lucknowi Murgh Biryani ($28). Delivery is free for orders above $200. Visit www.rafflesgrabandgo.com to order.

IZY TREATS

Izy Fook has launched its delivery menu of signature items such as Izy mee pok ($17) and new items like wagyu fried rice ($16) with a 25 per cent discount on takeaway orders. Delivery is $5. To order, visit izyfook.oddle.me/en_SG

SUBSTITUTE BBT

Suffering from bubble tea withdrawal? Get keto-friendly versions from Seriously Keto. The Thai Milk Tea Jelly ($6.50) and Iced Coffee Coconut Jelly ($6.60) may be the closest you'll get to BBT - guilt-free with zero sugar too. Order via delivery.seriouslyketo.co/tea to get 50 per cent off delivery till the end of next month, or spend $100 for free delivery.