IMPOSSIBLE PEPPER

BreadTalk's Impossible Pepper ($2.50) features the plant-based meat cooked in a turnip and black pepper sauce. You can get two pieces of it and two bottles of soya milk at $9.60 (usual price $10.60) now from www.breadtalk.com.sg and via delivery platforms.

OOH MALA

What is it about mala snacks that make them irresistible? Ooh has been burning tongues since 2018, and its new item - Mala Green Peas ($5) - should be a hit too. The peas are a blend of sweet, spicy and salty, and are available only via its online store (www.ooh.sg) and on Shopee and Lazada.

HOME COOKIN

Hopeless in the kitchen? Online service Cookin1 can help busy millennials, with its fresh per-portioned DIY meal kits - and accompanying recipe cards - that require six steps and 30 minutes to prepare. The convenient, healthy restaurant-style meals containing quality ingredients range from baked tonkatsu ($19.90) to French onion chicken ($24.90). To order, visit www.cookin1.com