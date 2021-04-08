MORE MCCAFE CUPPAS

The McCafe Rewards Card is a new digital loyalty card in the My McDonald's App for you to earn stamps when you buy an a la carte McCafe beverage from either McDonald's or McCafe. To welcome first-time users, the first three stamps in your McCafe Rewards Card are free. Earn two more stamps to complete your McCafe Rewards Card and receive a free McCafe beverage in your deals page. More details can be found in the homepage on My McDonald's App.

KFC'S DURIAN MOCHI

While the KFC Tango Spice has become a social media star, there is another hero waiting in the wings. The limited-edition Golden Durian Mochi ($3.45 for five pieces) is a fried mochi oozing with a D24 filling. Bite into it and the lava will fill your mouth. Get it at all KFC restaurants except Singapore Zoo, and it is available for dine-in, takeaway and KFC Delivery. For more details, visit www.kfc.com.sg

MOMOLATO CAFE

Local gelato brand Momolato has opened an 18-seater gelateria at 34 Haji Lane. The gelato range changes weekly, and you can select from 18 flavours with the choice of keto, signature or premium ($4.90 to $8). What's more, enjoy a complimentary beverage with every double scoop of gelato this Ramadan from April 12 to May 12, 8pm to 10pm daily.

PAZZION BIRTHDAY TREATS

Pazzion Cafe (Jewel Changi Airport, Tel: 6876-9138) celebrates its second birthday with a collaboration with Garrett Popcorn. Check out the collab items, which include Poppin' Caramel Milkshake ($8.50, vanilla ice cream milkshake with whipped cream and popcorn) and Poppin' Caramel Ice Blend ($8.50), with sea salt caramel sauce, coffee, whipped cream and popcorn.