NEW BURGER

New from McDonald's is the McPepper, which you can get as part of the $5 Extra Value Meal menu. The burger has two beef patties with a sweet and spicy black pepper sauce and is topped with diced onion. Upgrade your meal by changing the fries to Crisscut Fries for an additional 30 cents. This is available at all outlets or via McDelivery and other food delivery services, while stocks last.

NEW STALL

Mod-Sin chef Shen Tan returns to her hawker roots with OG Lemak at Newton Food Centre. Her original stall in 2008 was at Maxwell Food Centre. She brings back the popular 11-ingredient, twice-steamed coconut rice. Try the Beef Rendang Set ($9.90) or Vegan Set ($9.90). There are sides too, such as Banana Leaf Grilled Fish ($9.90) and Fried Chicken Skins with Sambal ($9.90).

NEW CHEF

Italian restaurant Dolce Vita (Mandarin Oriental, Singapore, Tel: 6885-3500) welcomes new chef Niccolo Ferrazzani, who cooked at Osteria di Passignano in Italy and La Dame de Pic in Britain before joining Dolce Vita as a sous chef in 2019. Here, he has introduced the Wagyu Beef Set Menu (from $108), featuring risotto with glazed wagyu short ribs.

NEW OUTLET

Shake Shack opens its seventh outlet at Gardens by the Bay with the introduction of the Roasted Garlic Mushroom Burger (from $12.50), featuring a cheese burger topped with sauteed portobello mushroom, fried shallot and roasted garlic mayo. There is also the Roasted Garlic Fries ($6.50). These are available at the new outlet now and at all Shake Shack restaurants from tomorrow till Oct 15.