Makan

Bites: McGriddles and more

Bites
MCGRIDDLES MANIA
Bites
FREE SOUP
Bites
TEA IN THE GARDEN
Bites
STAR GROUPER
Yeoh Wee Teck
Columnist
Feb 20, 2020 06:00 am

MCGRIDDLES MANIA

From today to March 18, McDonald's kicks off 28 days of irresistible deals on popular breakfast favourites, including one-for-one deals on the Big Breakfast, Filet-O-Fish and Family Bundle C. For just today only, the Sausage McGriddles with Egg (a la carte) is available at just $3 all day. Download the McDonald's App to redeem this exclusive offer and other deals in-store at any McDonald's outlet via the front counters or self-ordering kiosks.

FREE SOUP

Yun Nans Restaurant will give a free serving of slow-simmered chicken soup with night-blooming cereus to every dine-in customer, while stocks last. The soup is said to help strengthen the immune system. You can buy the soup for delivery too. It is $19.90, excluding delivery fee.

TEA IN THE GARDEN

From now till March 31, InterContinental Singapore presents Classic Afternoon Tea: The Garden ($88 for two) at The Lobby Lounge, featuring fruits infused in savoury treats and sweets, showcased on a three-tiered stand. For $118 for two, you can upgrade to get two flutes of Taittinger Brut champagne.

STAR GROUPER

Yan is offering the Star Grouper Three Ways Recommendations Menu ($168, for up to six diners), available till end-March. Dishes include sauteed fillet with luffa and egg white, braised fish belly with clam sauce, and fish head and bone soup with Chinese parsley.

Savour Greek flavours and relax at Summerlong
Weets Eats

Savour Greek flavours, chill ambience

Related Stories

Switch to healthier oil, rice with FairPrice Housebrand products

Sales boom for Bonilla potato chips after Parasite cameo

Eat healthier without giving up flavour

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Food & Drink

Yeoh Wee Teck

Columnist
weeteck@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Yeoh Wee Teck