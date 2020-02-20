Bites: McGriddles and more
MCGRIDDLES MANIA
From today to March 18, McDonald's kicks off 28 days of irresistible deals on popular breakfast favourites, including one-for-one deals on the Big Breakfast, Filet-O-Fish and Family Bundle C. For just today only, the Sausage McGriddles with Egg (a la carte) is available at just $3 all day. Download the McDonald's App to redeem this exclusive offer and other deals in-store at any McDonald's outlet via the front counters or self-ordering kiosks.
FREE SOUP
Yun Nans Restaurant will give a free serving of slow-simmered chicken soup with night-blooming cereus to every dine-in customer, while stocks last. The soup is said to help strengthen the immune system. You can buy the soup for delivery too. It is $19.90, excluding delivery fee.
TEA IN THE GARDEN
From now till March 31, InterContinental Singapore presents Classic Afternoon Tea: The Garden ($88 for two) at The Lobby Lounge, featuring fruits infused in savoury treats and sweets, showcased on a three-tiered stand. For $118 for two, you can upgrade to get two flutes of Taittinger Brut champagne.
STAR GROUPER
Yan is offering the Star Grouper Three Ways Recommendations Menu ($168, for up to six diners), available till end-March. Dishes include sauteed fillet with luffa and egg white, braised fish belly with clam sauce, and fish head and bone soup with Chinese parsley.
