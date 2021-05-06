Bites for mum

DIM SUM FOR MUM

For mothers who like dim sum, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao and Crystal Jade Jiang Nan offer two new ones: Steamed Xiao Long Bao with Scallop and Shrimp Chilli Paste (from $13.80) and Steamed Emerald Jade Scallop and Seafood Dumpling ($8.80). You can add these to the special set menus.

SEAFOOD FOR MUM

Have a Mother's Day feast at home with Hack It from the Jumbo Group of Restaurants. Set A ($188) comes with a Triple Treasures Seafood Pack, a Seafood Baked Rice, Mid Wings, Yuan Yang Fries and a salad, while Set B ($138) features the Deluxe Seafood pack, Garlic Fried Rice, Sotong Dough Fritters and Nonya Prawn Fritters. You can also have the sets as a dine-in option. To order, go to https://order.hackitseafood.com.sg.

THAI FOR MUM

It is Thai food for mum at Blue Jasmine (Park Hotel Farrer Park, Tel: 6824-8851), where the set menu is a spread of comfort food (from $98 for four). Highlights include the Minced Chicken with Peanut Pink Sago Ball, Tom Yum Red Seafood Soup and Steamed Turmeric Chicken. This is served on Saturday and Sunday, and you can order it for takeaway.

TEA FOR MUM

For an elegant experience, head to Wildseed Cafe (The Summerhouse,

Tel: 8126-7524) for the Mother's Day Afternoon Tea ($45 for two). Get petite sweet and savoury bites including the Mini Mother's Day Naked Floral Cake, Raspberry and Lemon Macarons and Mini Floral Brownies, with a choice of two coffees or Gryphon Tea (available till May 31).