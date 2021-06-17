Bookmark these new eats and updated menus for dining in

Oreo (above) or Speculoos (both from $7.50)

The mango sticky rice is a new addition to Atrium Restaurant's buffet spread.

When dining in is allowed, we can look forward to a new Indian restaurant (sort of) and some updated menus. Here are five new offerings to look forward to, with some available only when dining in resumes.

Firangi Superstar

20 Craig Rd #01-03, Tel: 6221-7794

For weeks, the restaurant's public relations team teased the media with poetry, letters and colonial-inspired items. Firangi Superstar is scheduled to open on June 25 (subject to the lifting of dine-in restrictions) and I can finally satisfy my curiosity.

The food is Indian but not quite.

Head chef Thiru Gunasakaran runs the kitchen (he was last at Spago by Wolfgang Puck) and will be mixing influences from his mother's cooking and his Western food background.

Based on photos of the dishes, highlights include Cali Puri ($14), Prata Waffle ($24) and This Is Not Aloo Gobi ($16).

Atrium Restaurant

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium, Tel: 3135-2530

The halal buffet spread at Atrium Restaurant returns from next Monday to July 31 with six new items, from Thai green curry chicken to mango sticky rice (main photo).

There is also a 50 per cent discount for adults.

Lunch is from $64 (available Thursdays to Sundays) and dinner starts from $80.

Kalijodo Coffee

Far East Plaza #01-41, Tel: 9677-2995

Indonesia's Kalijodo Coffee just opened its latest outlet at Far East Plaza this month. Highlights include the Avojodo Coffee ($6.60), its version of es alpukat (avocado shake), and the Avojodo with Bobba ($6.50), with boba pearls.

There is also the Avojodo with Nutella ($6.40) and Si Lorenk on Fire ($5.90), a mix of coffee milk, cream cheese and boba.

Desert Dessert

163 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 #01-424

The humid weather would have made you crave iced desserts.

Hopefully, restrictions will be lifted soon so you can head to this Ang Mo Kio cafe to try the new bingsu on the menu. This Korean dessert was all the rage about five years back, and I am happy it is still on offer.

Try the Oreo or Speculoos (both from $7.50). The shop also has a range of cakes and waffles.

Creamery Boutique Ice Creams Singapore

139 Tyrwhitt Road #01-03, Tel: 8133-1250

From next Monday to July 31, the ice cream shop will offer two new seasonal items - Orange Sable Cookie with Lemon Curd Lava ($10.90) and the Refreshing Summer drink ($6.90).

As part of the launch, you get $2 off the drink when you buy any cookie set.

For a limited time, you get free islandwide delivery for bundles priced from $35 and above, available online at www.creamerysg.com